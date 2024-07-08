The Boys Season 4 Episode 6 May Be The Beginning Of The End For A Main Character

Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 4, Episode 6 – "Dirty Business"

The signs were all there, from covert conversations with no one else present to quizzical looks from people who were. Just like Becca (Shantel VanSanten) had appeared in tortured visions to our boy Butcher (Karl Urban), so too has his old CIA buddy, Joe Kessler (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). The huge but disappointing twist that felt noticeable since Episode 1 was finally confirmed in Episode 6, "Dirty Business," revealing that the new suit who's been by our hero's side this whole season was never there to begin with and is a figment of his imagination. Where you stand on its execution isn't really important, but what it does suggest is that Butcher might finally be at the end of his battered and bloodied rope and on the cusp of doing the unthinkable — going bad on "The Boys."

After being given the option that a pandemic-like virus would need to be unleashed to take down Homelander (Antony Starr), and that other supes would suffer in the process, our fearless floral-shirt-wearing leader stands at a crossroads. Is Butcher going to listen to what remains of his moral compass with Becca and refrain from wiping out thousands, or could he do the unthinkable to take down his sworn enemy for good? Well, as much as the show might have deviated from the original comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, "The Boys" might be going back to its roots and making Butcher the final problem to overcome for our titular team.