How Old Is Godzilla? The King Of Monsters' Real Age, Explained

When you're the King of the Monsters, age is just a number. The original Godzilla film, 1954's "Gojira," premiered in Japan 70 years ago (as of this writing), but the kaiju with his name on the marquee is actually much older in canon. Because there have been so many different versions of Godzilla over the years — two American incarnations, various Japanese iterations, and even some animated ones, just to name a few — there's more than one answer to the question of Godzilla's actual age. However, the films have given us plenty of info over the years to make our own conclusions.

In his original incarnation and most versions since, Godzilla is thought to be a prehistoric creature who lived most of his life deep at the bottom of the sea before being awakened, disturbed, and-slash-or mutated by hydrogen bomb testing. Some theories suggest he's a Jurassic Age creature, which would make him about 200 million years old. Others place his origin in the Permian period, which would bump his age to around 250 million years. The latter is how Godzilla is portrayed in the MonsterVerse timeline and in some of the older Japanese films.

Of course, with such an ancient creature, it's impossible to pinpoint an exact age. If only Godzilla could talk in the movies, maybe he could tell us himself. Still, there have been some larger divergences from this prehistoric portrayal of the Kaiju King that make his age easier to accurately calculate.