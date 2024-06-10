TV Characters' Final Words That Will Break Your Heart

When a character leaves a series, it's no easy task to give them a great sendoff. Sometimes, a character will die or transfer elsewhere, or any of thousands of things can pull them away, and when they leave, they often have something to say. This is where the challenge truly comes into play because a character's final words can make or break fans' opinions of them.

When someone sits down to watch a TV show, they invest a lot of time and mental energy into its stories, often finding one or more characters to be truly compelling. Because of this investment, a character's last words are incredibly important, as they can summarize their entire story and what they represent on the show. Losing that character for any reason can be difficult for any viewer.

Every TV character utters their last words eventually, but only a few are truly noteworthy. Occasionally, a TV character's final words will be profound or funny, but the ones that tear at the heartstrings are easily the most memorable. These characters had memorable final words before leaving their respective series, and each one will break your heart.