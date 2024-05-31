Harry Styles' Marvel Character Returned After Eternals - But You Likely Never Saw It

One of the most surprising debuts in Marvel Cinematic Universe history occurred when singer/actor Harry Styles donned a costume as Eros for the mid-credit scene of "Eternals." While fans have eagerly waited for the pop star to return to the role, Thanos' adoptive brother just appeared in one of the last places MCU fans would have expected — in "Marvel's What If...? An Immersive Story" on Apple Vision Pro.

Styles debuted as Eros alongside Pip the Troll (Patton Oswalt) just as Thena (Angelina Jolie), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), and Druig (Barry Keoghan) begin their journey to warn other Eternals across the universe of potential world-shattering Emergences. Based on the comic book character of the same name (created by Jim Starlin in "The Invincible Iron Man" #55), Eros, aka Starfox, only appears for a brief scene at the end the film. He compliments Thena on her beauty before telling her and the other Eternals that he knows how to help with their cosmic predicament.

In the new virtual reality adventure, Eros returns and plays a much more significant role. However, while the "What If...?" story features several characters audiences will recognize, such as Carol Danvers, Scarlet Witch, and Thanos, none of them are voiced by their MCU actors — including Eros. He's instead voiced by Will Champion, a relatively unknown actor whose biggest role to date is providing voices on the television series "Barbarians."