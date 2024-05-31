Harry Styles' Marvel Character Returned After Eternals - But You Likely Never Saw It
One of the most surprising debuts in Marvel Cinematic Universe history occurred when singer/actor Harry Styles donned a costume as Eros for the mid-credit scene of "Eternals." While fans have eagerly waited for the pop star to return to the role, Thanos' adoptive brother just appeared in one of the last places MCU fans would have expected — in "Marvel's What If...? An Immersive Story" on Apple Vision Pro.
Styles debuted as Eros alongside Pip the Troll (Patton Oswalt) just as Thena (Angelina Jolie), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), and Druig (Barry Keoghan) begin their journey to warn other Eternals across the universe of potential world-shattering Emergences. Based on the comic book character of the same name (created by Jim Starlin in "The Invincible Iron Man" #55), Eros, aka Starfox, only appears for a brief scene at the end the film. He compliments Thena on her beauty before telling her and the other Eternals that he knows how to help with their cosmic predicament.
In the new virtual reality adventure, Eros returns and plays a much more significant role. However, while the "What If...?" story features several characters audiences will recognize, such as Carol Danvers, Scarlet Witch, and Thanos, none of them are voiced by their MCU actors — including Eros. He's instead voiced by Will Champion, a relatively unknown actor whose biggest role to date is providing voices on the television series "Barbarians."
The new story features a comic accurate version of Eros
In "Marvel's What If...? An Immersive Story" (via Cas and Chary XR on YouTube), Eros appears at the trial of Thanos as he's tried for being a criminal after attempting to steal the Power Stone on Xandar. Eros, who sports a comic-accurate look, including his slicked-back, pointed hair, tries to defend his brother, telling the magistrate he's his advocate. The Eternal, who has psionic powers that allow him to stimulate pleasure centers in other people's brains, compliments Carol Danvers, who is a Centurion in the Nova Corps in this reality. But his flirtatious style doesn't impress the powerful warrior. Eros pleads Thanos' case, claiming that the Mad Titan is deeply remorseful for his actions, which were executed with Titan's well-being in mind. He mentions their father, Mentor, whispering in a judge's ear before Thanos undoes any help Eros might have provided by declaring the trial a joke.
Eros' appearance is relatively brief, but the scene (even though it takes place in an alternate reality) showcases his manipulative tendencies and personality more than his lone live-action appearance. It digs deeper into his relationship with Thanos and features the first mention of their father, Mentor. Whether Harry Styles returns to the MCU is still up in the air, but hopefully audiences will eventually get a chance to see the character at his full potential. Until then, the Apple Vision Pro VR game does a pretty solid job of bringing the Eros comic book fans know to life.