AI Imagines Dwayne Johnson As The X-Men Reboot's Apocalypse - And It Looks Weird

After failing to change the hierarchy of power in the DC live-action movies with "Black Adam," is it possible for Dwayne Johnson to do precisely that in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Rumors suggest Marvel is interested in Johnson for the X-Men villain Apocalypse. (If this casting does come to fruition, one would hope En Sabah Nur, aka Apocalypse, would remain a villain rather than being rehabilitated into a hero who repeatedly says, "I'm no hero," as was the case with "Black Adam.") For the time being, this is mere speculation, but for now, Instagrammer @notichonchas has used AI to show what Johnson would look like as the iconic antagonist, and it's a bit odd.

It's pretty much just Johnson in the same get-up Oscar Isaac had in "X-Men: Apocalypse," which makes sense, since AI would use that film as a reference point. Of course, if Apocalypse returns to the MCU, it's a safe bet the studio would want to stay far away from that design, seeing as "X-Men: Apocalypse" usually ranks as a lower-tier X-Men flick.

The armor and facial plates running through his face just aren't that memorable. And given how Apocalypse was teased in the "X-Men '97" Season 1 finale, it'd be best for the MCU to make its eventual live-action version stand out from anything that's come before.