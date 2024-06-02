AI Imagines Dwayne Johnson As The X-Men Reboot's Apocalypse - And It Looks Weird
After failing to change the hierarchy of power in the DC live-action movies with "Black Adam," is it possible for Dwayne Johnson to do precisely that in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Rumors suggest Marvel is interested in Johnson for the X-Men villain Apocalypse. (If this casting does come to fruition, one would hope En Sabah Nur, aka Apocalypse, would remain a villain rather than being rehabilitated into a hero who repeatedly says, "I'm no hero," as was the case with "Black Adam.") For the time being, this is mere speculation, but for now, Instagrammer @notichonchas has used AI to show what Johnson would look like as the iconic antagonist, and it's a bit odd.
It's pretty much just Johnson in the same get-up Oscar Isaac had in "X-Men: Apocalypse," which makes sense, since AI would use that film as a reference point. Of course, if Apocalypse returns to the MCU, it's a safe bet the studio would want to stay far away from that design, seeing as "X-Men: Apocalypse" usually ranks as a lower-tier X-Men flick.
The armor and facial plates running through his face just aren't that memorable. And given how Apocalypse was teased in the "X-Men '97" Season 1 finale, it'd be best for the MCU to make its eventual live-action version stand out from anything that's come before.
Would Apocalypse be a good first villain for the MCU's X-Men?
Suffice it to say, any actor's design for Apocalypse in the MCU would be vastly different from what the AI came up with. And while it remains to be seen which characters will be featured in the MCU's first "X-Men" movie, Apocalypse would kind of make sense. Before Jonathan Majors' legal troubles, Kang the Conqueror was being set up as the next big bad in the franchise. Kang has many variants throughout Marvel's history, including Rama-Tut, who rules over Egypt. If Marvel wants to continue using Kang going forward, using Apocalypse could also bring in Rama-Tut to tie the "X-Men" film into a larger MCU storyline, since the character also originated in ancient Egypt.
Assuming Apocalypse is used as the villain rather than someone like Mister Sinister, there's still the question of who would be the best fit to portray the character. First and foremost, En Sabah Nur is Egyptian, so it would make the most sense to get an Egyptian actor to portray him. Additionally, Dwayne Johnson has a notorious contract clause that doesn't allow him to lose fights on-screen, which would make it tough for him to play an X-Men villain, who probably won't end victorious.
Again, this is all assuming Marvel goes forward with using Apocalypse as the villain in the first MCU "X-Men" film. It could go in an entirely different direction, with Johnson playing some other Marvel character worthy of his larger-than-life personality.