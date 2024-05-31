Pixar's New Movie Strategy Involves Two Huge Reboots & Fans Are Furious
It goes without saying that Pixar, a studio with a long and fascinating history, has produced some of the best animated movies of all time. From "Finding Nemo" to "Toy Story," the studio is synonymous with original flicks that are heartfelt, hilarious, and even profound. Some of these movies have spawned franchises, although Pixar has thus far resisted the temptation to reboot its biggest hits — but that's all about to change, and fans aren't happy about it.
According to Bloomberg, the acclaimed animation studio wants to make more spin-offs and reboots moving forward. Every film from back in the day is reportedly fair game, but "Finding Nemo" and "The Incredibles" are the favorites to receive the reboot treatment. Pixar President Jim Morris supposedly wants to balance the reboots and spin-offs with original projects in order to increase the studio's output. Furthermore, by rebooting old franchises, the studio hopes to remind fans why they fell in love with these franchises in the first place.
Unfortunately, the announcement hasn't elicited many loving sentiments toward the studio's top brass. Some fans are unhappy at the thought of their old faves being reimagined, and they've been vocal about their outrage on social media. "Totally unnecessary," @FergHassan wrote, echoing the view of many others. So, without further ado, let's find out what other angry fans have to say on the matter.
Fans plead with Pixar to leave its classics alone
While some movie remakes are better than the originals, Pixar is a sacred cow that shouldn't be milked. This announcement has been met with scorn, with many fans begging the animation house's executives to reconsider before it's too late. "Please don't reboot the classics just because you're running out of ideas," X, formerly known as Twitter, user @screenwizards wrote. This sentiment was shared by @MrHreviews, who questioned whether the term "reboot" is appropriate for this situation. "Rebooting? Creative bankruptcy strikes again."
Meanwhile, some fans believe this announcement is another example of Pixar's parent company, Disney, continuing to milk its IP. "Someone needs to stop whoever is accepting these decisions alongside the live actions," @Navxrroo added, referencing Disney's controversial live-action remakes of its animated classics. It remains to be seen if Pixar properties will be given a similar treatment.
Of course, it's worth stressing that this new business strategy might produce original stories set in established universes. Pixar's Chief Creative Officer, Peter Docter, told Bloomberg that the ocean is a big place, and there are opportunities to expand the "Finding Nemo" franchise by taking it to uncharted territories. Still, only time will tell what the studio's future plans are for its classic franchises.