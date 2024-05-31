Pixar's New Movie Strategy Involves Two Huge Reboots & Fans Are Furious

It goes without saying that Pixar, a studio with a long and fascinating history, has produced some of the best animated movies of all time. From "Finding Nemo" to "Toy Story," the studio is synonymous with original flicks that are heartfelt, hilarious, and even profound. Some of these movies have spawned franchises, although Pixar has thus far resisted the temptation to reboot its biggest hits — but that's all about to change, and fans aren't happy about it.

According to Bloomberg, the acclaimed animation studio wants to make more spin-offs and reboots moving forward. Every film from back in the day is reportedly fair game, but "Finding Nemo" and "The Incredibles" are the favorites to receive the reboot treatment. Pixar President Jim Morris supposedly wants to balance the reboots and spin-offs with original projects in order to increase the studio's output. Furthermore, by rebooting old franchises, the studio hopes to remind fans why they fell in love with these franchises in the first place.

Unfortunately, the announcement hasn't elicited many loving sentiments toward the studio's top brass. Some fans are unhappy at the thought of their old faves being reimagined, and they've been vocal about their outrage on social media. "Totally unnecessary," @FergHassan wrote, echoing the view of many others. So, without further ado, let's find out what other angry fans have to say on the matter.