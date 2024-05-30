Why The New Mercedes-Benz Commercial Actress Looks So Familiar

You may have seen that new Mercedes-Benz commercial where three versions of the same woman drive three different models of Mercedes SUV. If so, and if you're a "Yellowstone" watcher, you probably did a double take. The actress who appears in the ad spot is Kelsey Asbille, previously billed as Kelsey Chow, whose most notable role over the last few years is that of Monica Dutton on the popular Paramount Network Western drama. Asbille has played the role since 2018, and the series' high profile has clearly opened some doors to more work, such as her commercial casting with the luxury car brand.

As Kayce Dutton's wife and a member of the Broken Rock Indian Reservation, Monica occupies a unique role on "Yellowstone." Asbille herself has been the subject of some controversy due to her prominent Native American TV roles, of which Monica is just one. Though the actress has claimed Cherokee ancestry in addition to her Chinese heritage, the tribe she named — the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians — has said there is no record suggesting her connection to their lineage. For that reason, Kelsey has come under fire by some, who believe she's used a perception of ethnic ambiguity to take prominent roles that might have otherwise gone to Indigenous actors.

While Asbille is best known these days for her role on "Yellowstone," Monica Dutton is far from her only prominent character. Here are some other reasons you may have recognized Kelsey Asbille in her new Mercedes-Benz SUV commercial.