The Grossest Thing Deadpool Ever Did With His Body (And It Isn't Even Close)
Deadpool is no stranger to presenting readers with some seriously outrageous and disgusting moments involving his body. From biting off his own arm and throwing it at a villain to being impaled in pretty much every way imaginable with everything from sharp blades to elephant tusks, the Merc with a Mouth has experienced the good, the bad, and the very gruesome. However, the grossest thing Deadpool ever did with his body is hard to top: Wade Wilson once fed himself to a fellow hero to keep them alive.
In "Uncanny X-Force" #4 (by Rick Remender, Jerome Opena, Dean White, and Cory Petit), Deadpool works alongside the titular superteam to stop the Clan Akkaba, who resurrect the supervillain Apocalypse in the body of a child. To prevent the young Apocalypse from achieving his full form, X-Force meets with the Clan Akkaba head-on, but is ambushed by the Final Horseman of Apocalypse in a brutal battle that leaves the group in shambles.
Everyone is faced with a terrible fate (Wolverine is given every disease at once, for example), but Archangel's is particularly nasty. Famine uses their powers to leave the winged mutant starving and on the verge of death as his strength and energy are depleted. Enter Deadpool: The Merc with a Mouth hides the dying winged hero in a tent, where he attempts to keep him alive and nourished using soda, but to no avail. Realizing he'll need to get creative to save his Archangel, Deadpool offers the original X-Man a different kind of delicacy: his own flesh and blood.
Deadpool turned himself into a meal to help Archangel
Deadpool's attempt to feed the barely conscious Archangel his flesh ends up being equally hilarious as it is gross. The Merc with a Mouth cuts pieces of his body with a knife and drops them into his injured teammates mouth. When Archangel fails to respond, Deadpool jokes, "Don't make me chew it for you, baby bird," words of encouragement that help the starving hero to eat. Once the hero starts to come to, he asks Deadpool where the food he'd been fed came from. The mercenary responds, "If I tell you, do you promise to keep eating?" In the end, resorting to cannibalism actually works, and Deadpool's flesh gives Archangel enough fuel to restore his energy and fight back against the Clan Akabba.
As disgusting as it is, Deadpool deserves points for creativity. Cutting off his own skin and flesh in order to feed Archangel proves to be a gross but successful idea. It's about as selfless of an action Deadpool has ever performed, taking literal chunks out of himself to ensure his teammate survives what would have otherwise been certain death. Thankfully, due to his healing factor, the antihero's missing pieces restore themselves, but it still causes him significant pain to slice himself into bite-sized chunks. Archangel probably won't ever seek elaboration on exactly how he gained his strength back, unless he wants to have nightmares about being a cannibal. But in the end, Deadpool's quick thinking saved Archangel's life, even if the interaction represents the grossest moment either of the two are ever likely to experience.
