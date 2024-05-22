The Grossest Thing Deadpool Ever Did With His Body (And It Isn't Even Close)

Deadpool is no stranger to presenting readers with some seriously outrageous and disgusting moments involving his body. From biting off his own arm and throwing it at a villain to being impaled in pretty much every way imaginable with everything from sharp blades to elephant tusks, the Merc with a Mouth has experienced the good, the bad, and the very gruesome. However, the grossest thing Deadpool ever did with his body is hard to top: Wade Wilson once fed himself to a fellow hero to keep them alive.

In "Uncanny X-Force" #4 (by Rick Remender, Jerome Opena, Dean White, and Cory Petit), Deadpool works alongside the titular superteam to stop the Clan Akkaba, who resurrect the supervillain Apocalypse in the body of a child. To prevent the young Apocalypse from achieving his full form, X-Force meets with the Clan Akkaba head-on, but is ambushed by the Final Horseman of Apocalypse in a brutal battle that leaves the group in shambles.

Everyone is faced with a terrible fate (Wolverine is given every disease at once, for example), but Archangel's is particularly nasty. Famine uses their powers to leave the winged mutant starving and on the verge of death as his strength and energy are depleted. Enter Deadpool: The Merc with a Mouth hides the dying winged hero in a tent, where he attempts to keep him alive and nourished using soda, but to no avail. Realizing he'll need to get creative to save his Archangel, Deadpool offers the original X-Man a different kind of delicacy: his own flesh and blood.