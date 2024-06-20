The Boys Season 4 Episode 4 Has Homelander's Most Disturbing Moments - By Far

Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 4, Episode 1 – "Wisdom of the Ages"

Can you have a midlife crisis if you ever really had a life to begin with? That's a question that might be worth raising as Homelander (Antony Starr) continues nailing down his future in a world he could destroy, by looking to the past he wishes he could probably do the same to. The origin of the Seven's psychopathic leader has always been teased throughout "The Boys" but it's only now in Season 4, Episode 4, "Wisdom of the Ages," that we really get a look into what molded the star-spangled monster — and it marks one of the most disturbing moments in the dark history of Homelander.

What feels like a quality control inspection becomes anything but that as Homelander proceeds to mess with lab technicians he knows by name, killing them (as expected) in particularly heinous ways. This isn't like squishing the head of a purse snatcher or wiping out a terrorist group, though. It becomes quickly apparent that there's a history in this off-the-books facility and Big H is having a twisted time revisiting it all.

From throwing one in a furnace to humiliating another before lasering away his genitals, there really is no stopping Homelander. But then what else is new? Be it a scientist or spineless super that's a few levels down from him, it really does seem like there's nothing to hold back Homelander and his homicidal activities. More importantly though, with the bloody bar raised in this week's episode, it makes you wonder just how things could get in the future.