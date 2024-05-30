What Was Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's College GPA?

From becoming the most electrifying man in sports entertainment to conquering Hollywood, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has quite an unusual life story, and seems capable of achieving anything he puts his mind to. As such, some of his fans might be surprised to learn that he wasn't the most academically driven student during his younger years, as he briefly dropped out of college after ending up with a 0.7 GPA. Thus began his road to redemption — and eventual rise to stardom.

While speaking to Muscle and Fitness, Johnson revealed that he lost interest in his studies after dislocating his shoulder, which was especially unfortunate as he was attending the University of Miami on a football scholarship and doing well on the field. However, a blunt talk with his coaches got him to return to school, and they didn't pull any punches. "They grilled me," the actor recalled. "'How can you do this? You embarrassed us. You embarrassed the team. You were in a leadership position, and now you have a 0.7 GPA because you f**ked off and left."

That was the kick in the pants Johnson needed to get his act together. His coaches ordered him to start attending every class or risk losing his football scholarship, and he obliged. That said, the academic setback was a learning experience for the future Hollywood star, as it was the first moment in his life that made him realize he had depression.