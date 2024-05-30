What Was Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's College GPA?
From becoming the most electrifying man in sports entertainment to conquering Hollywood, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has quite an unusual life story, and seems capable of achieving anything he puts his mind to. As such, some of his fans might be surprised to learn that he wasn't the most academically driven student during his younger years, as he briefly dropped out of college after ending up with a 0.7 GPA. Thus began his road to redemption — and eventual rise to stardom.
While speaking to Muscle and Fitness, Johnson revealed that he lost interest in his studies after dislocating his shoulder, which was especially unfortunate as he was attending the University of Miami on a football scholarship and doing well on the field. However, a blunt talk with his coaches got him to return to school, and they didn't pull any punches. "They grilled me," the actor recalled. "'How can you do this? You embarrassed us. You embarrassed the team. You were in a leadership position, and now you have a 0.7 GPA because you f**ked off and left."
That was the kick in the pants Johnson needed to get his act together. His coaches ordered him to start attending every class or risk losing his football scholarship, and he obliged. That said, the academic setback was a learning experience for the future Hollywood star, as it was the first moment in his life that made him realize he had depression.
Dwayne Johnson's battle with depression
Dwayne Johnson has been linked with a future presidential run, so it's fair to say that he's not completely hopeless, intellect-wise. However, his studies suffered as he lost motivation due to his depression, which he didn't fully comprehend at the time.
"I left school. I didn't take any midterms and I just left," he told The Pivot Podcast. "But the interesting thing, at that time, is I just didn't know what it was. I didn't know what mental health was. I didn't know what depression was. I just knew I didn't want to be there. Wasn't going to any of the team meetings. Wasn't participating in anything." Fortunately, he learned all about it later on, and has since used his high profile to encourage people to be open about their feelings.
The good news, though, is that Johnson listened to his coaches, completed his studies, and eventually graduated from the University of Miami. Not only that, but he became the school's academic captain and an All-American football player. That's quite impressive for a guy who was ready to turn his back on his studies and potentially lose everything he'd worked hard to accomplish. Furthermore, the decisions he learned during his troubled youth have given him wisdom in later life.
Why Dwayne Johnson is open about his struggles
The story of how "The Rock" went from being homeless to becoming one of Hollywood's highest earners is inspirational. Despite coming from one of the most acclaimed wrestling families of all time, he grew up in poverty and turned to petty crime for a while. Afterward came his aforementioned academic struggles, which almost derailed an education his family couldn't afford.
Fortunately, Johnson hasn't forgotten these experiences, and he hopes that his story will help people through their own difficult times. "I always want to remind people of my past, because it is directly responsible for who I am today," he told Muscle and Fitness. "It's undeniable that I'm a product of those tough times. I am a product of the most challenging times of my life. And that's the value of them. They shape you and they mold you, and so, I was formed by these lessons at a very young age."
In Johnson's mind, he's still one week away from getting evicted — which almost happened to his family in the past. He can relate to everyday struggles, and this is one of the many reasons why he's respected by his fan base. Furthermore, his story is proof that a 0.07 GPA isn't the end of the world.
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.