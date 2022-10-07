Dwayne Johnson Gives The Full Sherman To Latest Presidential Inquiry

It appears it's that time of the year again. The leaves have started to change their shade, the weathermen and women are trying to smile their way through climbing yearly temperatures, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is once again updating the public on his ever-upcoming presidential campaign. The actor began flirting with the idea of entering the oval office as early as 2016, just before the American people would elect the controversial 45th president, Donald J. Trump.

Johnson is far from the first entertainer to show interest in political office. History remembers Arnold Schwarzenegger's stint as governor of the state of California, while more recent celebrities like Kanye West and Matthew McConaughey have announced intentions to hold office in the past as well. After all, why shouldn't they? Ronald Reagan and Trump himself — two influential American leaders — were both former entertainers.

However, the "Black Adam" star did make one surprising move that he had yet to make — he made a definitive, "Shermanesque" statement about the future of his political campaign. Perhaps nature is healing after all.