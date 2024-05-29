Hallmark Star Mamie Laverock's Family Shares A Heartbreaking Health Update

"When Calls the Heart" co-star Mamie Laverock is currently on life support after falling five stories from a balcony walkway during a hospital stay in late May, according to a post made by her family on the GoFundMe they have established to help raise money her care.

The actor — who has portrayed nursing student Rosaleen Sullivan on nine episodes of the family drama and appeared in the Hallmark Channel Movies "Spotlight on Christmas" and "Wedding of Dreams" — has been hospitalized since May 11 due to what her family described as a medical emergency. Initially, her recovery time was going to last a month or more, and her condition had been improving at the time of her fall. Since the accident — which took place on May 26 — she has gone through multiple surgeries. Her injuries are described as life-threatening by her parents, Rob and Nicole Compton, who have organized the GoFundMe.

Both Hallmark Channel and Laverock's colleagues have rallied around her in this time of need.