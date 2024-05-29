Hallmark Star Mamie Laverock's Family Shares A Heartbreaking Health Update
"When Calls the Heart" co-star Mamie Laverock is currently on life support after falling five stories from a balcony walkway during a hospital stay in late May, according to a post made by her family on the GoFundMe they have established to help raise money her care.
The actor — who has portrayed nursing student Rosaleen Sullivan on nine episodes of the family drama and appeared in the Hallmark Channel Movies "Spotlight on Christmas" and "Wedding of Dreams" — has been hospitalized since May 11 due to what her family described as a medical emergency. Initially, her recovery time was going to last a month or more, and her condition had been improving at the time of her fall. Since the accident — which took place on May 26 — she has gone through multiple surgeries. Her injuries are described as life-threatening by her parents, Rob and Nicole Compton, who have organized the GoFundMe.
Both Hallmark Channel and Laverock's colleagues have rallied around her in this time of need.
When Calls The Heart cast members have rallied around Mamie Laverock
Hallmark Channel released a statement about Mamie Laverock's injury, which has been reprinted by Variety and other outlets. "We are deeply saddened to hear the news about Mamie. As a beloved member of our 'When Calls the Heart' community, we wish her and her family peace, comfort, and many prayers during this difficult time," it reads.
Many of Laverock's "When Calls the Heart" colleagues shared the GoFundMe page on their social media accounts. "Please pray for my friend Mamie. We need a miracle and the power of prayer and love," said Mitchell Kummen on X (formerly known as Twitter), reposting People's story about Laverock's fall. Loretta Walsh asked those who could to support the cause on her Instagram. Johannah Newmarch, who plays Rosaleen's mother Molly Sullivan, said on X, "I love this family, my heart is broken. A devastating time for all who care for Mamie. Please help if you can."
Underrated Hallmark movie actress Erin Krakow, who leads "When Calls the Heart" as Elizabeth Thornton, said on Instagram, "I just donated. If you have the means to do so, I hope you will too. Link in bio." Multiple other stars, including Ava Grace Cooper and Gracyn Shinyei, shared the GoFundMe via their Instagram stories, according to US Weekly. Hopefully, Laverock's recovery will be speedy.