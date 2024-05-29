A New Harry Potter Movie In 2025? The Convincing Viral Fan Trailer, Explained

Let's get this out of the way: No, there's no new Harry Potter movie coming out in 2025. However, it would seem plenty of people are taken with the idea and now want a new movie based on the popularity of a fan-made trailer for "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," the play that follows Harry's (Daniel Radcliffe) son, who's sorted into Slytherin.

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" could be the next film in the series, but there's nothing announced at the moment. However, a fake trailer is making waves on Facebook, with 14 million views and 135,000 likes. While some people undoubtedly believe the trailer is real, it's pretty easy to see that it's fake. For starters, it mostly consists of clips from previous Harry Potter movies, such as an older Harry seeing off his son, Albus (Arthur Bowen), at the end of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2." There are also clips from other movies featuring Harry Potter actors, such as "The Woman in Black" and "Horns."

Perhaps people simply want to believe another Harry Potter movie is on the horizon, especially after the lackluster reception to "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore." Right now, the only thing officially in the works in the wizarding world is Max's Harry Potter series with an all-new cast.