A Harry Potter Theory Solves The Cursed Child's Biggest Problems And Plot Holes

Within the "Harry Potter" fandom, there's one truth that's universally acknowledged: nobody much likes "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child." The stage play, adapted from the original books by Jack Thorne, premiered first in London's West End in 2016... and though it won numerous awards for its stunning stage magic and incredible production design, hardcore fans of the "Potter" books and films have a lot of feelings about "Cursed Child," and they largely skew negative. So what purpose do these fans think the story even serves? One Redditor has an intriguing theory.

On a Reddit thread entitled "Harry Potter And The Cursed Child Is Actually An In-Universe Stage Play By Rita Skeeter," u/starfield_pro wrote, "As many have highlighted, the play contradicts established lore in many ways, in addition to embarrassing multiple main characters. However, it is said to be canon to the Harry Potter universe. I think it's canon in the sense that it's a screenplay for a wizard's play in the Wizarding World by Rita Skeeter following a couple years after the end of Deathly Hallows and addresses the question of 'what's next for Harry Potter' in the aftermath of everyone learning the story of Harry's years at Hogwarts, having a little time to reflect on the revelations, and having had enough time to move on.

"The play is meant to be salacious, and in-universe is a huge bomb but moves to Knockturn Alley and survives as a more limited production," they concluded, throwing in a joke for those in the know about Knockturn Alley.