Where To Stream Fallen Idols (And 5 Nick & Aaron Carter Secrets It Reveals)

This article contains discussions of child abuse, sexual assault, and addiction.

A new documentary by Investigation Discovery called "Fallen Idols" is streaming on Max, and it reveals some seriously ugly things about pop stars Nick and Aaron Carter.

The brothers, who were both teen heartthrobs in the 1990s and early 2000s, are the subject of the docuseries spearheaded by executive producer Michael Hirschorn and showrunner Elissa Halperin, which investigates the accusations made against Nick and how his late brother Aaron handled it. (Aaron died suddenly on November 5, 2022, with his cause of death ruled as drowning in his bathtub; the younger Carter was using drugs at the time.) It's important to note that Nick declined to be interviewed for the docuseries and, in a statement shown onscreen said Nick "denied the allegations and questions his accusers' credibility."

So what new information surfaced in "Fallen Idols," and why did Hirschorn and Halperin decide to make a documentary like this — especially in the aftermath of "Quiet on Set," the Nickelodeon-focused docuseries that revealed horrible secrets about the kid's network? Hirschorn told The Hollywood Reporter that social media perceptions of both Nick and Aaron played a role. "We were very much struck by the degree to which, even eight years into #MeToo, so many women are fiercely refusing to believe that anything about their idols could be less than perfect," Hirschorn said, adding that he hopes viewers see "shades of gray" about the brothers. "I don't want to speak for all fans, but there's definitely a big component of that at play here, and it was a reminder of how personal our connections are to celebrities and music, particularly the ones we fell in love with as kids," Halperin said. With that in mind, here's what we learned from the four episodes of "Fallen Idols."