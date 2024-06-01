This Moana Song Lyric Sounds Filthy & You'll Never Be Able To Unhear It

Here's a tip for parents who have to watch "Moana" ad nauseam with their kids: there's a dirty word in there that may give you a laugh the next time you watch the movie. Technically, it's something that only sounds dirty if you're thinking of the profanity in question. In the song "I Am Moana," sung by the titular character (voiced by Auliʻi Cravalho), there's a lyric that goes, "It's like the tide always falling and rising." But you may just hear something else, as noticed by @deanjohnsonuk on X (formerly known as Twitter).

He writes, "I can't be the only one who hears 'it's like the tide always f**king rising' in a heavy Scottish accent, right?" The observation gained further attention after Jason Pargin shared a video on TikTok that featured the tweet and video, and, honestly, it's really hard to hear the proper lyrics once this thought has been put in your mind.

This isn't the first time "Moana" has been unintentionally connected to unsavory subject matter. The title of the film was changed to "Oceania" in Italy to avoid an accidental association with a famous adult film star. While it's obvious the lyric isn't intended to be heard as a dirty word, it'll be amusing for parents who keep this in mind for any "Moana" rewatches in the future, giggling to themselves while their children are none the wiser.