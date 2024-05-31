Hulk Vs. Wolverine: Their 5 Grossest Fights Are Way Too Graphic For The MCU

In "Wolverine: Old Man Logan – Giant Size" #1 (by Mark Millar, Steve McNiven, Dexter Vines, Mark Morales, Morry Hollowell, and Cory Petit), the story follows an older Wolverine — the same who loosely inspired the live-action hero in "Logan" — in a world where heroes are long dead. After the Hulk Gang, the inbred descendants of Bruce Banner, visit Logan's farm and kill his family over a debt owed to them, he returns the favor in one of the most violent ways imaginable.

Logan goes on a warpath against the Hulk Gang, brutally slaying the children of the Jade Giant, leaving guts and body parts in his wake. His killing spree continues throughout the issue, as he blows up some of the Hulks in a major explosion and decapitates and claws the brains of others. But, when he reaches Bruce Banner and tries to take him out for good, his opponent becomes the Hulk and eats him whole. However, Logan's healing factor allows his body to regenerate inside of the grotesque monster, as the clawed mutant frees himself by ripping through Hulk's body, with green blood and the villain's innards pouring out everywhere.

While the comic makes readers believe the former Wolverine kills the Hulk's baby, Bruce Jr., it turns out Logan keeps him alive and goes on adventures with the youngster, as he raises him like a son. In "Wastelanders: Wolverine" #1 (by Steven S. DeKnight, Ibrahim Moustafa, Neeraj Menon, and VC's Cory Petit), Hulk Jr. helps Logan defeat Bruce Banner, when the evil Hulk returns with a new adamantium body.