Deadpool 3 Rumor Teases Hulk Vs. Wolverine (But Don't Get Your Hopes Up)
With two movies under his belt, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) is finally entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His next film, titled "Deadpool and Wolverine," seems to feature the Merc with a Mouth teaming up with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman, who would return to the role for "Avengers: Secret Wars" on one big condition) on a wild multiversal adventure. Along the way, it stands to reason the unlikely duo will encounter villains of all shapes and sizes, making for some awe-inspiring fight scenes. One rumor even hints at a clash between Wolverine and the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), but if you're eager to see such a battle on the big screen, it would be wise to keep your expectations in check.
According to entertainment insider CanWeGetSomeToast, the third "Deadpool" film supposedly contains a mention of a fight between the Hulk and Wolverine. Someone familiar with the project claimed that Deadpool and Wolverine will encounter a Wolverine variant during their Multiverse travels who shares that he once fought the Hulk. Sadly, for those fans previously convinced "Deadpool and Wolverine" has a Hulk fight, it's improbable that the movie will show such a confrontation. This line is potentially all fans of the Hulk and Wolverine's comic rivalry can look forward to.
If this does turn out to be the case, at least Marvel fans still have an excellent animated take on Hulk and Wolverine's feud to enjoy.
There's always the Hulk and Wolverine animated fight to enjoy
Though they're among the greatest Marvel heroes ever created, Hulk and Wolverine haven't always been on the same side. After the latter made his Marvel Comics introduction in "The Incredible Hulk" #180, the two came to blows in the pages of the very next issue, "The Incredible Hulk" #181. Since their first meeting in 1974, they've duked it out numerous times, but never in live-action. "Deadpool and Wolverine" is the perfect place to bring this battle to life, but if it doesn't happen, at least fans can watch it in animated form.
Back in 2009, "Hulk vs." was released, featuring the Jade Giant (Fred Tatasciore) in two hard-hitting fights against his fellow do-gooders. In addition to giving the mighty Thor Odinson (Matthew Wolf) — one of Marvel's many Thors — a run for his money, the Hulk puts up quite a fight against Wolverine (Steve Blum), too. Between Hulk's immeasurable strength, Wolverine's adamantium claws, and both of their short tempers, the fight isn't long, but it's certainly brutal. Nevertheless, when put up against a common enemy, the two join forces. Of course, in the film's closing moments, they battle it out one more time.
Will Wolverine and Hulk fight in "Deadpool and Wolverine," or will their many comic and animated clashes be reduced to a single line? We'll find out when the film premieres on July 26.