Deadpool 3 Rumor Teases Hulk Vs. Wolverine (But Don't Get Your Hopes Up)

With two movies under his belt, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) is finally entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His next film, titled "Deadpool and Wolverine," seems to feature the Merc with a Mouth teaming up with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman, who would return to the role for "Avengers: Secret Wars" on one big condition) on a wild multiversal adventure. Along the way, it stands to reason the unlikely duo will encounter villains of all shapes and sizes, making for some awe-inspiring fight scenes. One rumor even hints at a clash between Wolverine and the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), but if you're eager to see such a battle on the big screen, it would be wise to keep your expectations in check.

According to entertainment insider CanWeGetSomeToast, the third "Deadpool" film supposedly contains a mention of a fight between the Hulk and Wolverine. Someone familiar with the project claimed that Deadpool and Wolverine will encounter a Wolverine variant during their Multiverse travels who shares that he once fought the Hulk. Sadly, for those fans previously convinced "Deadpool and Wolverine" has a Hulk fight, it's improbable that the movie will show such a confrontation. This line is potentially all fans of the Hulk and Wolverine's comic rivalry can look forward to.

If this does turn out to be the case, at least Marvel fans still have an excellent animated take on Hulk and Wolverine's feud to enjoy.