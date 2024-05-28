Why Dune 2's Streaming Release Is Leaving Some Max Users Angry

Denis Villeneuve's massive sci-fi sequel "Dune: Part Two" — his second adaptation of Frank Herbert's beloved novel — is finally available to stream on Max, and fans are actually pretty peeved about it for one specific reason.

When "Dune: Part Two" ran in theaters, fans could choose to see it in IMAX, which displays the gorgeous, ambitious film in all of its glory ... but Max doesn't offer that same option. Apparently, the only aspect ratio available is 2.39:1, which means that the movie is cropped quite a bit for viewers at home, adding black bars on the top and the bottom of the shot. Over on Reddit, fans of the movie's original, enormous format aren't pleased, and hope that a physical release might remedy the issue.

As Redditor u/OvenFearless wrote on a thread about the streaming release, "I'll always be mad they won't release an IMAX version of ['Dune' and 'Dune: Part Two'], likely not even for [the forthcoming project 'Dune: Messiah']. Makes no sense to me, even Disney+ has been doing it with many of their AAA movies and it's an amazing experience. But nope, we have those thick bars even though the whole thing was filmed and intended for IMAX from the get go...." u/sirdouglasdeez agreed, writing, "Really would love to see the IMAX Enhanced aspect ratios for both films. Come on, WB... You have the power to make this a thing!"