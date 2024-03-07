How Dune 2 Shot Those Mind-Blowing Arena Scenes On Giedi Prime

"Dune: Part Two" seriously blew everyone away at the box office, and if you saw it, you likely recall the film's sudden shift to black and white when the narrative travels to Giedi Prime. Home to the Harkonnens, the planet's sun doesn't create any color, which led to a stunning effect within "Dune: Part Two" for a scene where one bad guy, Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård), allows his nephew Feyd-Rautha (Austin Butler) to slaughter captives for sport in an enormous gladiator's arena. (It is his birthday, after all.)

So how did director Denis Villeneuve and cinematographer Greig Fraser (known for projects like "The Mandalorian" and "The Batman") create Giedi Prime? Fraser spoke to Vulture about the Harkonnen planet sequence and explained that it isn't in traditional black and white, and nope, they didn't drain color out of a finished product in post-production. They used an ALEXA camera, which allowed them to utilize an infrared setting. According to the outlet, the camera "[could then capture] light beyond the spectrum that is visible to the human eye."

"It's the same camera that we shot the film on," Fraser revealed, "but we modified it." As the piece points out, the end result sort of looks like the footage one might get off of a Ring doorbell camera, because those are able to get solid images using only infrared light when it's dark outside.