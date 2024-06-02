AI Fanart Makes Godzilla A Mortal Kombat Fighter - The Results Are Flawless
The "Mortal Kombat" games are known for their outlandish characters, brutal action, and punishing finisher moves. Who better to join the action, then, than the master of destruction, Godzilla? An AI creation shared by the Instagram account Prehistoric Park gives us just that, depicting the king of monsters as a "Mortal Kombat" fighter, ready to dominate the tournament.
The series of images alters Godzilla's traditional stubby-armed look, generating the Kaiju with a more traditionally proportioned muscular humanoid physique, which makes him resemble the game series' Saurian fighter, Reptile. This is especially evident in the images that show Godzilla wearing a type of armor or a uniform resembling that of franchise mainstay Hanzo "Scorpion" Hasashi.
Speaking of Scorpion, this normal-sized fighter shows up in a couple of images to make clear what a powerhouse Godzilla would be in a "Mortal Kombat" game. Though his size has been dramatically reduced for obvious reasons, the reigning King of the Monsters is still two or three times the size of his opponent.
Godzilla has a history as a martial artist
Interestingly enough, the battle-ready Godzilla depicted in the AI images isn't the first time the Kaiju character has showcased his martial arts prowess. Some of the worst Godzilla movies — such as "Godzilla Vs. Megalon" and "All Monsters Attack" — feature wonderfully tacky fight scenes where the giant lizard busts out several hilarious martial arts attacks. While such scenes aren't exactly intimidating, perhaps a "Mortal Kombat" guest appearance would be just the ticket to make Godzilla scary again when it comes to hand-to-hand fighting.
An actual stint in the fighting franchise isn't necessarily out of the question, either. "Mortal Kombat" is famous for its copious guest characters and crossovers that range from various DC Universe heroes and horror movie villains to RoboCop and even Omni-Man from "Invincible." With some size modifications — which the AI art already largely accounts for — Godzilla would be right at home in such diverse company. Maybe he'll join the "Mortal Kombat" universe for real one of these days — though preferably in the games, where he'd fit right in with all those other guest characters. After all, while it would no doubt be fun to see him stomp Sub-Zero in live-action, Godzilla's unavoidable size difference might be a little bit too noticeable in a "Mortal Kombat" movie.