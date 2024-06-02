AI Fanart Makes Godzilla A Mortal Kombat Fighter - The Results Are Flawless

The "Mortal Kombat" games are known for their outlandish characters, brutal action, and punishing finisher moves. Who better to join the action, then, than the master of destruction, Godzilla? An AI creation shared by the Instagram account Prehistoric Park gives us just that, depicting the king of monsters as a "Mortal Kombat" fighter, ready to dominate the tournament.

The series of images alters Godzilla's traditional stubby-armed look, generating the Kaiju with a more traditionally proportioned muscular humanoid physique, which makes him resemble the game series' Saurian fighter, Reptile. This is especially evident in the images that show Godzilla wearing a type of armor or a uniform resembling that of franchise mainstay Hanzo "Scorpion" Hasashi.

Speaking of Scorpion, this normal-sized fighter shows up in a couple of images to make clear what a powerhouse Godzilla would be in a "Mortal Kombat" game. Though his size has been dramatically reduced for obvious reasons, the reigning King of the Monsters is still two or three times the size of his opponent.