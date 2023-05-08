Make Godzilla Scary Again (And Hire Clive Barker For The Job)

Giant monster movies are some of the most entertaining blockbusters out there, but they're often dismissed as mindless, escapist entertainment. Sure, many of them are designed to provide entertaining crowd-pleasing thrills, but that doesn't mean they can't be more than that. The "Godzilla" franchise, for one, truly soars when it embraces existential horror over monster carnage, and that's the direction the saga needs to take moving forward.

"Godzilla" has been around for almost 70 years, and the series has undergone many transformations during that time. Toho Studios has always adopted a loose approach when it comes to the King of the Monster's cinematic outings, which has led to some unique movies. That said, it's a franchise that, in the grand scheme of things, tends to prioritize fun over soul-crushing despair — which is a shame, as the original remains a powerful horror film to this day. Hollywood, meanwhile, has always shied away from Godzilla's inherent potential for darkness. From Roland Emmerich's 1998 blockbuster to Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse, American "Godzilla" movies are all about providing escapist entertainment.

There's nothing wrong with that, but this mindset is why great visionaries such as Clive Barker never got to bring their ideas for "Godzilla" to life — which, yes, is something that almost happened. Now, with Toho's "Godzilla" set to return later this year, the franchise has an opportunity to return to its roots as a dark, contemplative cautionary tale. With that in mind, let's explore the dark side of Japan's favorite monster and discuss why it's the best version.