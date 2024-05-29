AI Casts Amazon's The Boys Into The 1950s With A Haunting Vintage Trailer

"The Boys" Season 4 is bound to blow everyone away, following up on the explosive Season 3 finale as well as the incredibly well-received "Gen V." Its brand of hyper-violence and political commentary feels like it could only exist today, and if one were to show even one clip of the series to someone living in the 1950s, they'd probably faint. However, YouTuber Multiverse Wizard has used AI to create a vintage trailer for "The Boys" to make it suitable for 1950s sensibilities, as far as from what we can see.

The main cast are adorned with a retro aesthetic, especially Homelander (Antony Starr) who's outfitted with a classic all-American look. YouTube user @mohitsawant956 actually puts it best: "I like how homelander looks like that one man on every Soviet Union propaganda poster." While the images are fun, there's also something haunting at play. There's a juxtaposition between the all-American visage and the inherent nihilistic attitude the show revels in that comes across via the narration.

One thing missing from the AI trailer is the ample gore that's ever-present within the show. Many fans worry about "The Boys" overemphasizing shock value over plot, and it seems this trailer has done away with it all, wisely choosing to ignore some of the show's more disturbing moments. Outside of some characters holding guns or swords, the trailer's fairly tame, which it would likely would've needed to be in the age of McCarthyism.