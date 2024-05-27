AI Casts Harry Potter Into The World Of Naruto & The Results Are Pure Magic
There are many things fans want from Max's new "Harry Potter" series, but it mostly comes down to the desire to see a new take on the franchise that goes beyond rehashing what the movies did while adding some bonus DLC. One way to accomplish that (though, sadly, this pretty much has a 0% chance of happening) would be to create a "Harry Potter" anime. Such a medium would certainly make the magic really pop, and while this won't debut on Max any time in the future, fans can imagine it all the same with the help of AI and Instagrammer @the_ai_dreams.
AI has transported "Harry Potter" characters into the world of "Naruto," with Harry, Ron, and Hermione all sporting the nifty headbands worn by the shinobi of "Naruto." However, easily the coolest addition within the set is Dobby. In this reality, someone didn't just hand him a sock; they gave him a sword, and he looks ready for battle.
People in the comments seem to adore the aesthetic, too, showing that a "Harry Potter" anime would undoubtedly get plenty of people interested in the franchise. Instagram user @kiddy_detweiler drove that thought home by providing one line that would have to be said in such a project: "You are a Ninja Harry."
A second set of Harry Potter AI images keep the magic flowing
Adapting "Harry Potter" into "Naruto" makes a lot of sense given how both properties deal with fantastical and magical elements (even if "Naruto" is actually based on real life more than most fans think). And with the first collection of "Harry Potter" anime images being so well-received, it was only natural to delve into other iconic characters like Luna Lovegood and Draco Malfoy with a second batch. @the_ai_dreams once again utilized AI to envision a wholly new take on the magical franchise, and it's pretty great (even if some characters seem to be taken directly from actual "Naruto" characters).
Sirius Black looks like one formidable shogun, but one commenter points out that Nymphadora Tonks is almost identical to "Naruto's" Sakura. They're not wrong, as the pink hair is pretty much a dead giveaway, but Nymphadora also sports fancy pink hair, so it makes sense for the AI to use Sakura as a base model.
A "Harry Potter" anime may never become a reality, but it's good to know that these fans are in good company. After all, Steven Spielberg wanted the "Harry Potter" film series to be animated, not live-action. For now, though, if Potter fans want to check out a magical anime series, they can watch something like "Mashle: Magic and Muscles" to scratch that itch.