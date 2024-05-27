AI Casts Harry Potter Into The World Of Naruto & The Results Are Pure Magic

There are many things fans want from Max's new "Harry Potter" series, but it mostly comes down to the desire to see a new take on the franchise that goes beyond rehashing what the movies did while adding some bonus DLC. One way to accomplish that (though, sadly, this pretty much has a 0% chance of happening) would be to create a "Harry Potter" anime. Such a medium would certainly make the magic really pop, and while this won't debut on Max any time in the future, fans can imagine it all the same with the help of AI and Instagrammer @the_ai_dreams.

AI has transported "Harry Potter" characters into the world of "Naruto," with Harry, Ron, and Hermione all sporting the nifty headbands worn by the shinobi of "Naruto." However, easily the coolest addition within the set is Dobby. In this reality, someone didn't just hand him a sock; they gave him a sword, and he looks ready for battle.

People in the comments seem to adore the aesthetic, too, showing that a "Harry Potter" anime would undoubtedly get plenty of people interested in the franchise. Instagram user @kiddy_detweiler drove that thought home by providing one line that would have to be said in such a project: "You are a Ninja Harry."