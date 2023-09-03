Is Naruto Based On Real Life? Yes - A Lot More Than You Think

"Naruto" is as fantastical of a fictional series as can be, incorporating countless shades of magical abilities, otherworldly beasts, and even intergalactic aliens into its expansive story. That said, the bases for some "Naruto" characters originate in Japanese folklore and, in some cases, real-world history, grounding some of its fantastical elements in larger storytelling traditions.

One of the most blatant examples of a "Naruto" character taking inspiration from Japanese folklore is Kurama, the nine-tailed fox spirit that inhabits Naruto. Nine-tailed foxes, in fact, are a fixture of not just Japanese myth but ancient Chinese and Korean stories too, giving the basis of Naruto's magical powers a firm grounding in an overarching East Asian tradition. The rest of the tailed beasts, like the one-tailed Shukaku and the four-tailed Son Goku, are similarly grounded in popular mythology.

Someone else directly inspired by a real life figure is Naruto's mentor Jiraiya, who resembles a character from Japanese folklore down to his very name. Stories about a toad-riding character named Jiraiya date back to the 1800s and span a variety of media including the written word, theatrical performances, and ukiyo-e paintings. So, to Japanese audiences, Jiraiya's character is plenty familiar given his extensive history in fiction.