Chicago PD Season 11 Photo Confirms Jesse Lee Soffer's Return - With A Catch

There's been much speculation that Jesse Lee Soffer will pop back up during "Chicago P.D." Season 11 if only so his character, Jay Halstead, might be the one to escort his estranged ex-wife, Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos), offscreen. While there's no word as to whether or not Halstead will return for Upton's final episodes, Soffer is already back on the drama's set ... as a director.

According to a story posted to the actor's Instagram account, Soffer will direct an upcoming episode of "Chicago P.D." On March 25, he posted an image of his dressing room on the set, which bears a sign reading, "Jesse Lee Sofer: prepping director."

The statement was backed up by a post made to Spiridakos' Instagram, which shows Soffer on the drama's set, having fun with the actor's phone alongside Jason Beghe and other cast members. "This is what happens when you leave your phone unattended around here," she joked.

Though Jesse Lee Soffer left "Chicago P.D." because he was ready to do more with his career, he's continued to return to the set intermittently since Jay's Season 10 exit, and this Season 11 episode doesn't mark his first time in the director's chair.