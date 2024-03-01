Twitter Thinks The Simpsons Predicted Glasgow's Willy Wonka Event Fiasco In 1993

People who keep tabs on the weirder end of the news spectrum may be familiar with Glasgow's Willy Wonka event, which horrified kids nearly as effectively as some parts of the original "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" movie. Some X (formerly known as Twitter) users have found the incident somewhat familiar and pointed out that the lackluster Willy's Chocolate Experience was predicted by "The Simpsons."

In 1993, the long-running animated show's Season 5, Episode 7 — "Bart's Inner Child" — featured Homer Simpson (Dan Castellaneta) acquiring a trampoline from Krusty the Clown (Castellaneta) and dreaming up a decidedly low-budget experience called Homerland, complete with attractions like a funky-smelling mattress fortress and a huge mud pit. In fact, the animated series has managed to preemptively skewer the Glasgow Wonka event more than once. Apart from Homerland, "The Simpsons" Season 13, Episode 8 — "Sweets and Sour Marge" — features a throwaway gag about a sad Oompa Loompa smoking a cigarette, whose disillusioned vibe seems to match that of an Oompa Loompa performer at the Glasgow event whose photo went viral.

"The Simpsons did it again," @putasinghonit tweeted, complete with a side-by-side comparison of screenshots from the show and images from the event. Meanwhile, @Criminalsimpson merely posted a slew of Homerland images, letting the masses draw their own conclusions. "Still more fun than the Willie Wonka experience," @DarwinsOutcasts said of Homerland.