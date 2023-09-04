The Lord Of The Rings Star You Didn't Realize Played 2 Different Characters

Peter Jackson's monumental "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy features a lot of familiar faces. Many actors used the movies to launch their careers, as was the case with Viggo Mortensen (who portrays Aragorn) and Orlando Bloom (who plays Legolas). Others, like Ian McKellen and Christopher Lee (who played wizards Gandalf and Saruman, respectively), were veterans who added to their legacies by appearing in the beloved films.

Out of the massive list of actors involved with the gargantuan project, one stands out not because he rejected a role, nor because he accepted one — but because he accepted two.

John Rhys-Davies is famous for portraying the light-hearted, axe-wielding Dwarven warrior Gimli. He features heavily throughout all three films and is a major element of heroic actions and comedic relief. Rhys-Davies didn't stop with his on-screen character, though. He also brought his immense acting talent into the recording booth by voicing the lines for the Entish leader, Treebeard.

If you listen closely, you can hear the similarity in the voices. However, it takes a purposeful ear to notice that it's the same person. Gimli is much more in line with the British actor's normal voice, whereas his Treebeard lines are delivered slowly and layered with deep, reverberating, resinous tones.