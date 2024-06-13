The Boys Season 4 Episode 1 Dunks On A Marvel Hero Stronger Than Homelander

It's nothing new for some of DC and Marvel's heroes to catch verbal strays in the course of the battle between "The Boys" and Vought International's villainous enforcers. For the past three seasons, the superhero show with its tongue firmly in its nigh-invulnerable cheek has thrown shade at the superhero genre, and the debut episode of the new season is no different. This time around, the show's sights appear to be set on one of comics' most famous Superman analogues — Marvel's super-powerful (and in some realities, incredibly feared) character, Hyperion.

In Season 4, Episode 1 – "Department of Dirty Tricks," Ashley (Colby Minifie) is going through new potential candidates to join The Seven with the rest of the team, much to the annoyance of Homelander (Antony Starr). During the rundown, they come across a female hero named Hyperion — but she doesn't quite check the box for the Vought CEO, who describes her as a "slutty c** rag" (don't mince your words, Ashley) before skipping to the next candidate.

It's certainly an interesting name choice since it's already been in use for decades at Marvel Comics. Hyperion, co-created by Roy Thomas and Sal Buscema, debuted in "Avengers" #69 and was openly modeled on DC's Last Son of Krypton, Superman. Taking this into consideration, could this simple gag actually be setting up something bigger in the future? Is their female Hyperion lined up to help provide another bit of meta commentary while throwing jabs at Marvel and Homelander in the process? And is she, like the Marvel character, stronger than Homelander?