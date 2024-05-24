Anya Taylor-Joy Kept Something Truly Disgusting From Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Contains spoilers for "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga"

"Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" has finally arrived. A prequel set years before 2015's "Mad Max: Fury Road," the solo Furiosa pic is receiving rousing reviews from critics. Looper's review of "Furiosa" praised both its action sequences and performances, with particular kudos for Anya Taylor-Joy, who plays the fierce titular character. But while filming "Furiosa" was a traumatizing experience for Taylor-Joy, she also got to take home something truly disgusting from the shoot. In a profile for GQ, the actress revealed that she got to keep the prop tongue of the villain Dementus (Chris Hemsworth).

While shooting the film's finale, Taylor-Joy had the idea to have Furiosa cut off Dementus' tongue. Director George Miller agreed to film Taylor-Joy's pitch, but the final version of the picture doesn't feature the gruesome sequence. Luckily, Taylor-Joy got to keep a souvenir of the excised scene, revealing that she has Hemsworth's fake tongue chilling at home.

While her idea didn't make it to the final cut, Taylor-Joy's logic for suggesting it was sound. "It was really important to me that the confrontation between Furiosa and Dementus be a physical one, and that it was hard-won," the star said. A prop tongue is definitely one of the more interesting pieces of memorabilia that Taylor-Joy could have taken home — but it does show just how engaged the actress was during the film's production.