What Jason Momoa Wore During His Game Of Thrones Sex Scenes Is Weirder Than Nudity
This article contains discussion of sexual assault.
Everyone knows that there were a ton of sex scenes on "Game of Thrones," which means that the actors involved with the series donned plenty of strange items of clothing meant to preserve some modesty on set. According to Emilia Clarke, her Season 1 scene partner Jason Momoa came up with a very funny version of a "modesty sock."
During an appearance on "The Graham Norton Show" back in 2015, Clarke — who played Daenerys Targaryen for the entirety of the series — discussed a scene from the show's very first episode where Daenerys is essentially sold in marriage to her first husband Khal Drogo, portrayed by Momoa. The two consummate their marriage despite the fact that Daenerys does not yet speak Drogo's native language of Dothraki, and it's quite clearly non-consensual on Daenerys' part. Apparently, this disturbing scene has a funny backstory, strangely enough.
"There was the lovely, uh, the lovely rape scene," Clarke told Norton, grimacing. "So obviously, there's nudity and you kind of have to try to lighten the mood. So [Momoa] decided to not use a modesty sock but use a beautiful pink, fluffy sock."
Clarke went on to say that her reaction was completely authentic in the scene, largely because she was so surprised by Momoa's cheeky prank: "So getting that close-up from me looking petrified, just like 'I didn't want it to happen' [drew] lots of laughter—'It's huge and it's big and I don't know what to do!'"
Jason Momoa revealed the story of the pink sock during an interview
Unsurprisingly, Jason Momoa has also weighed in on the whole "pink sock" thing — and he apparently thought it was an absolutely delightful prank to pull on his (relatively new) colleague Emilia Clarke. In advance of filming the scene where Khal Drogo violates a young and frightened Daenerys, Momoa went shopping. "I decided to have some fun with this," Momoa revealed to a 2014 panel. "I went down to my local place where you buy socks, and I found a fluffy, pink, polka-dot sock."
The real kicker here is that Momoa didn't tell Clarke what was about to happen, which certainly explains her shock — and the fact that she spent the filming process trying not to laugh. "I was standing there, making ridiculous moves," he recalls. "We were on her close-up, and [Clarke] was trying to hold it together, but she just kept laughing." Sadly, Momoa and Clarke didn't get a whole lot of time to goof off on the "Game of Thrones" set, as his character didn't make it past the end of Season 1.
Unfortunately, Jason Momoa's time on Game of Thrones was short-lived
Pink sock pranks aside, Jason Momoa's time on "Game of Thrones" was cut short when his character Khal Drogo was killed off during the show's inaugural season. After Daenerys and Drogo's terrifying first night together, Daenerys, determined to communicate with her husband, begins learning Dothraki and ends up falling in love with him; he, conversely, learns to respect his wife and hold her in the highest possible regard. When she tells him she's pregnant with their child, Drogo is overjoyed, declaring that their son will be "the stallion who mounts the world" and that he'll help her take back the faraway Iron Throne of Westeros.
This never comes to pass after Drogo contracts blood poisoning due to a mere scratch, and when Daenerys seeks help from a mysterious woman named Mirri Maz Durr (Mia Soteriou), Drogo is left catatonic. Daenerys ultimately smothers him with a pillow to put her husband out of his misery, and though Momoa does appear briefly in a vision in Season 2, his time on the show — and his time pranking Emilia Clarke — ended with Season 1.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).