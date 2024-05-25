What Jason Momoa Wore During His Game Of Thrones Sex Scenes Is Weirder Than Nudity

This article contains discussion of sexual assault.

Everyone knows that there were a ton of sex scenes on "Game of Thrones," which means that the actors involved with the series donned plenty of strange items of clothing meant to preserve some modesty on set. According to Emilia Clarke, her Season 1 scene partner Jason Momoa came up with a very funny version of a "modesty sock."

During an appearance on "The Graham Norton Show" back in 2015, Clarke — who played Daenerys Targaryen for the entirety of the series — discussed a scene from the show's very first episode where Daenerys is essentially sold in marriage to her first husband Khal Drogo, portrayed by Momoa. The two consummate their marriage despite the fact that Daenerys does not yet speak Drogo's native language of Dothraki, and it's quite clearly non-consensual on Daenerys' part. Apparently, this disturbing scene has a funny backstory, strangely enough.

"There was the lovely, uh, the lovely rape scene," Clarke told Norton, grimacing. "So obviously, there's nudity and you kind of have to try to lighten the mood. So [Momoa] decided to not use a modesty sock but use a beautiful pink, fluffy sock."

Clarke went on to say that her reaction was completely authentic in the scene, largely because she was so surprised by Momoa's cheeky prank: "So getting that close-up from me looking petrified, just like 'I didn't want it to happen' [drew] lots of laughter—'It's huge and it's big and I don't know what to do!'"