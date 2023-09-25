How Did Khal Drogo Die In Game Of Thrones - Was It An Infection Or Poison?

From there, Redditors were off to the races, asking about a specific scene where Mirri Maz Durr goes into a tent with Drogo and does some questionable magic ... after which Daenerys finds her husband comatose and loses their baby. As u/lllurkerr wrote, "I believe the tent scene was left purposely ambiguous. I tend to think Dany's baby was unknowingly sacrificed for a dragon, and the witch was not involved. Dany did it herself, probably when she put the egg on the brazier and then held it. (GRRM has said that Dany is not fireproof, it was a magical event that allowed her to be unburned). Drogo and the witch paid for the other two dragons."

u/Leo_OfRedKeep had a similar take: "Mirri Maz Durr never admits to doing anything, she merely tries to explain how some divinity made things happen and why: 'it angered the Great Shepherd.' She has a fatalistic attitude. She did as asked, answers questions and happen whatever may, it's out of her hands. She does not plead either, shows neither fear nor satisfaction." Meanwhile, u/IndispensableDestiny pointed out that, before Drogo got sick, he and his Dothraki hordes destroyed Mirri Maz Durr's home and killed the people around her, saying, "SImple, Mirri Maz Durr double crossed Daenerys in revenge for the attack on her village."

u/Kerodan_Alduin summed it all up elsewhere on the thread: "In the books, there was a prophecy that Dany's child Rhaego would be the leader of all Dothraki. Miri was, like many women foreign to the Dothraki, abused by them and held a grudge against them and feared that Dany's son would make it worse for her people. In the books, she always intended to sacrifice Rhaego for her blood magic ... Story-wise, this is a very important moment, as Dany takes her dragon eggs into Drogo's funeral pyre and emerges as the mother of dragons."