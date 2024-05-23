Did Jesse Tyler Ferguson Tease A Possible Modern Family Reunion?

Don't get too excited, but it seems like "Modern Family" could be getting a reunion. Audiences said goodbye to "Modern Family" back in 2020 as the series wrapped up with its eleventh season. With over 20 Emmys under its belt and dozens of top-notch episodes, "Modern Family" was nothing short of a cultural phenomenon when it first debuted. The sitcom is still beloved years after its finale, with fans obsessively rewatching the series on Hulu or Peacock. Now, fans are speculating that there's more "Modern Family" coming. Mitchell Pritchett actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson took to his Instagram Stories to share a very familiar location with an interesting caption.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson via IG 📸 "Haven't seen this view in a while." pic.twitter.com/eGiX9trPLS — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 23, 2024

It's unclear what exactly Ferguson is teasing, but the internet can't stop speculating why the actor is on the "Modern Family" set. "MODERN FAMILY REBOOT IS THE ONLY REBOOT ID EVER ROOT FOR," exclaimed X, formerly known as Twitter, user @criminalplaza. "u dont want to see the person ill become if i get 'modern family' back....like this is Actually family business," wrote @koralinadean.

Fans are clearly excited for whatever is brewing behind-the-scenes, but there's no confirmation that a reunion or reboot is happening. This could simply be a case of Ferguson posting a photo of the set he took years ago for old times' sake. Despite little evidence, fans are still frothing at the mouth for more "Modern Family," signaling just how popular the show still is.