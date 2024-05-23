Did Jesse Tyler Ferguson Tease A Possible Modern Family Reunion?
Don't get too excited, but it seems like "Modern Family" could be getting a reunion. Audiences said goodbye to "Modern Family" back in 2020 as the series wrapped up with its eleventh season. With over 20 Emmys under its belt and dozens of top-notch episodes, "Modern Family" was nothing short of a cultural phenomenon when it first debuted. The sitcom is still beloved years after its finale, with fans obsessively rewatching the series on Hulu or Peacock. Now, fans are speculating that there's more "Modern Family" coming. Mitchell Pritchett actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson took to his Instagram Stories to share a very familiar location with an interesting caption.
It's unclear what exactly Ferguson is teasing, but the internet can't stop speculating why the actor is on the "Modern Family" set. "MODERN FAMILY REBOOT IS THE ONLY REBOOT ID EVER ROOT FOR," exclaimed X, formerly known as Twitter, user @criminalplaza. "u dont want to see the person ill become if i get 'modern family' back....like this is Actually family business," wrote @koralinadean.
Fans are clearly excited for whatever is brewing behind-the-scenes, but there's no confirmation that a reunion or reboot is happening. This could simply be a case of Ferguson posting a photo of the set he took years ago for old times' sake. Despite little evidence, fans are still frothing at the mouth for more "Modern Family," signaling just how popular the show still is.
Is the dead Modern Family spin-off back in the works?
"Modern Family" was originally intended to be a franchise. A spin-off that would follow Mitchell (Ferguson), Cameron (Eric Stonestreet), and their daughter Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons) was in development at ABC. Unfortunately, Jesse Tyler Ferguson revealed in 2022 that the "Modern Family" spin-off wouldn't be moving forward, much to the disappointment of fans. It is interesting how, of all the cast members, it's Ferguson who posted the image that has the internet speculating. Could that original spin-off be in the works again? It's not totally unrealistic in a world where "Frasier" and "Night Court" have been rebooted, after all.
Fans certainly have hope that something new is actually coming out. "I SWEAR TO GOD HE BETTER NOT BE MESSING WITH US," wrote @ohwonderhannah, echoing the sentiments of hundreds of fans who are patiently waiting for more news. Even if that spin-off doesn't happen, it would be interesting to see how a reunion or new season is handled. The premise of "Modern Family" is brilliantly simple, meaning the series could honestly last forever, showing our characters grow. The sitcom's leading players still appear to be close — Sofia Vergara shared a viral reunion pic of the "Modern Family" cast just last year. Ferguson's tease comes at an interesting time, as this September marks the 15th anniversary of "Modern Family." Maybe ABC is cooking up a reunion special just like "Friends" did?