Is Modern Family's Phil Dead? Sofia Vergara's Reunion Pic Makes Fans Panic
When a TV series runs for so long, the cast can start to feel like a family to viewers. It's tough when it eventually goes off the air, which makes any reunions cause for celebration. However, one "Modern Family" picture caused fans to worry that one cast member subtly passed away without anyone realizing it.
Sofia Vergara, who played Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on all 11 seasons of "Modern Family," posted a photo to Instagram with the main cast posing together along with the caption, "First Modern Family reunion!!!!" The various members of the Pritchett clan are there, with the exception of Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell), one of the only characters to appear in every "Modern Family" episode. Instead, a photo of him is held up, and this caused many fans to panic and think Burrell might have died.
Don't worry; he's alive and well, with the most likely explanation being that he simply couldn't be there with everyone else, and they wanted to include him in some way in the reunion pic.
However, many took to the comments to let their panic known, like @manny_boxes, who wrote, "Had to google and check that Phil was still alive...." There was also @manu_leu, who believed they could've made an inside joke that would've let fans know Burrell was all right, "They should have FaceTimed Phil on the iPad just like in that one episode!" It's a simple misunderstanding, but fans can rest easy they didn't overlook an integral cast member's death.
Ty Burrell has kept busy, just not always in front of the camera
It looks like the "Modern Family" cast had a good time hanging out once again at someone's house. Sofia Vergara posted several photos and videos on Instagram of people laughing and drinking, in addition to one unintentionally ominous video of the Ty Burrell/Phil Dunphy photo resting over a fireplace with the caption, "We miss u Ty!!" With that kind of vague language, it's no wonder a lot of people had to do unexpected Google searches to make sure Burrell was all right.
Honestly, Burrell has kept plenty busy since "Modern Family" ended in 2020 while focusing on what matters most. In a 2017 interview with Haute Living, Burrell mentioned how he wanted to focus more time on his wife and two daughters. He even explained how he wanted to ensure his next project didn't take too much time away from them. "Something like another television show, where it was close to home and I knew the hours were going to allow me to be around the way that ['Modern Family'] has," he suggested.
Following "Modern Family," Burrell landed the part of another patriarchal figure, playing the dad in the animated sitcom "Duncanville" before it was canceled in 2022 after three seasons. In 2023, he played the role of a narrator in an episode of the "Table Read Podcast." He's still out there, but after 11 seasons on one of the most popular sitcoms of the 21st century, it's understandable he wouldn't jump into another time-consuming role. If he learned anything from "Modern Family," it likely would've been that family comes first.