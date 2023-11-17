Is Modern Family's Phil Dead? Sofia Vergara's Reunion Pic Makes Fans Panic

When a TV series runs for so long, the cast can start to feel like a family to viewers. It's tough when it eventually goes off the air, which makes any reunions cause for celebration. However, one "Modern Family" picture caused fans to worry that one cast member subtly passed away without anyone realizing it.

Sofia Vergara, who played Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on all 11 seasons of "Modern Family," posted a photo to Instagram with the main cast posing together along with the caption, "First Modern Family reunion!!!!" The various members of the Pritchett clan are there, with the exception of Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell), one of the only characters to appear in every "Modern Family" episode. Instead, a photo of him is held up, and this caused many fans to panic and think Burrell might have died.

Don't worry; he's alive and well, with the most likely explanation being that he simply couldn't be there with everyone else, and they wanted to include him in some way in the reunion pic.

However, many took to the comments to let their panic known, like @manny_boxes, who wrote, "Had to google and check that Phil was still alive...." There was also @manu_leu, who believed they could've made an inside joke that would've let fans know Burrell was all right, "They should have FaceTimed Phil on the iPad just like in that one episode!" It's a simple misunderstanding, but fans can rest easy they didn't overlook an integral cast member's death.