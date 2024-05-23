S.W.A.T. Season 8's Episode Count Should Get Fans Excited

CBS' "S.W.A.T." was canceled and saved after the show's fans made their voices heard. With Season 8 now official, many viewers will undoubtedly be thrilled just to have the crime drama back on their screens after almost losing it. That said, some folks will be even happier to know that the network has ordered plenty of new episodes for the upcoming installment.

According to TVLine, showrunner Andrew Dettman has revealed that "S.W.A.T." Season 8 will contain 22 episodes. For comparison's sake, Season 7 boasts 13 episodes, albeit because of the 2023 Hollywood strikes. Still, it seems that CBS is fully behind the series — at least for the foreseeable future.

Not only has CBS greenlit 22 brand spankin' new "S.W.A.T." episodes, but the network has seemingly left the door open to make more. Season 8 wasn't announced as the last of the bunch, so who knows what the future holds. Of course, the show's future probably hinges on the success of the upcoming season, which could be missing some star power.