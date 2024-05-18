Chicago PD Season 11: How Episode 12 Foreshadows Hailey Upton's Exit

Contains spoilers for "Chicago PD" Season 11, Episode 12 — "Inventory"

Hailey Upton (played by Tracy Spiridakos, who influenced her character's backstory) is definitely in a bad way as "Inventory" dawns. But to be fair, she hasn't been doing that well during Season 11 of "Chicago PD" in general. Still coping with her divorce from Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), she has taken to long, punishing morning runs to silence the accusatory voices in her head driving her along, but she's still miserable when she goes home every night. She's pushing herself to the point of exhaustion, and that sort of behavior's bound to have consequences. It takes Josephine Petrovic (Bojana Novakovic) finally entering rehab for her secret drinking habit for Hailey to reapply herself in a different way. Unfortunately, throwing herself headlong into her work has mixed results, and may result in both Hank Voight's (Jason Beghe) doom and the failure of her career.

All of the labor she puts into tracking down Frank Mattson (Dennis Flanagan), a serial killer who's been plaguing the city, finally pays off when she gets a name. Mattson, introduced at the start of the season, has been harmlessly working at the station's lock-up for months. Unfortunately, Hailey's positive ID isn't fast enough to save Hank, who's drugged at a local bar by Mattson and captured. With Spiridakos set to leave the series this season, there needs to be a proper exit for Hailey, and the plotline definitely leaves the door open for something terrible to happen to Hank — something that could be blamed on Hailey in a life-changing way.