Chicago Fire Season 12 Finale Plot Details Tease A Tragedy For Violet And Carver

Contains spoilers for "Chicago Fire" Season 12, Episode 13 — "Never Can Say Goodbye"

Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith of "Bull") has not had an easy go of it romantically during her time on "Chicago Fire," and a preview for the Season 12 finale hints that things might continue along a similarly fraught path for her and her new boyfriend, Sam Carver (Jake Lockett). The twosome hooked up earlier in the season and have become a steady item, swapping a kiss that got fans of the show talking.

Speaking with TVLine in May ahead of the Season 12 finale, showrunner Andrea Newman explained, "Carver and Violet are like two heated magnets drawn to each other whether it's a good idea or not. They have some serious issues to resolve, but there are lots of obstacles thrown their way — including a call in the finale that will lead to Carver's past reaching out to drag him back to a dark time and place."

There's obviously no word yet as to what darkness may lurk in Carver's path — or indeed what the other obstacles lying between them are — but it looks like Violet's seasons-long bad luck streak in romance might be everlasting.