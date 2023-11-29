What Happens To Chief Hawkins On Chicago Fire?

"Chicago Fire" Season 10 introduces a character named Evan Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas), a Paramedic Field Chief who at first fails to ingratiate himself with the staff at Firehouse 51 due to how serious he is about following rules and regulations. However, he soon helps Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) develop a program intended to provide medical aid to anyone who needs it. He even strikes up a romance with Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) not too long after he first shows up.

His relationship with Violet proves tricky at first but they overcome more than one significant obstacle. However, their romance comes to a premature end when Chief Hawkins attempts to save an elderly victim during a theatre fire. In the process, a building collapses on the two of them. The victim ends up surviving after receiving medical treatment whereas Hawkins takes the brunt of the collapse and ends up dying almost instantly.

Nicholas plays Chief Hawkins in nearly every episode of Season 10, but departs from the following season just three episodes in. Violet goes on to spend much of the rest of Season 11 mourning the sudden and tragic loss of her partner.