What Happens To Chief Hawkins On Chicago Fire?
"Chicago Fire" Season 10 introduces a character named Evan Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas), a Paramedic Field Chief who at first fails to ingratiate himself with the staff at Firehouse 51 due to how serious he is about following rules and regulations. However, he soon helps Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) develop a program intended to provide medical aid to anyone who needs it. He even strikes up a romance with Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) not too long after he first shows up.
His relationship with Violet proves tricky at first but they overcome more than one significant obstacle. However, their romance comes to a premature end when Chief Hawkins attempts to save an elderly victim during a theatre fire. In the process, a building collapses on the two of them. The victim ends up surviving after receiving medical treatment whereas Hawkins takes the brunt of the collapse and ends up dying almost instantly.
Nicholas plays Chief Hawkins in nearly every episode of Season 10, but departs from the following season just three episodes in. Violet goes on to spend much of the rest of Season 11 mourning the sudden and tragic loss of her partner.
Jimmy Nicholas seems to have taken a step back from acting full-time
Just after his final episode of "Chicago Fire" aired, Jimmy Nicholas spoke to the NBC Insider about his departure from the network's flagship firefighting drama. He praised the series' staff for, among other things, allowing him extra time on-set to shoot his final scene and giving his character's death a clear purpose.
Based on how he recalled feeling an acute sadness upon leaving "Chicago Fire," it's evident the actor enjoyed his time on series immensely. "Oh my gosh, I cried a lot," he said of his final day on the show. "They had me say a word at the end, once I was wrapped, and I tried to hold it together after that. I wasn't expecting them to bring me a cake and have me say a word, but I held it together for that, and then in the car ride after I was crying."
Chief Hawkins' death occurs in Season 11, Episode 3, which premiered on October 5, 2022. Since then, Nicholas guested on an episode of "FBI: Most Wanted." Otherwise, his acting career seems to have slowed down. However, he is an active athlete. Notably, he hosts a movie and sports podcast called "Everything but the Kitchen Sink." He also works as a personal trainer and SoulCycle instructor. In his personal life, he regularly competes in Hyrox races, which task racers with completing resistance training-based challenges rather than simply running.