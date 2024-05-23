Paul Bettany's New Vision Show Could Adapt This Weird Marvel Story
Vision (Paul Bettany) is in an odd place in his Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. Killed during the events of "Avengers: Infinity War," he has returned as both a magic manifestation created by Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen, who has one major regret about joining the MCU) as well as an all-white government android sent to destroy Wanda. With his magic self now gone, the reassembled robot is all that remains, and by the end of "WandaVision," he's in the midst of an identity crisis. This will bring him back to the Disney+ spotlight in his own series, which could also adapt an odd Marvel story.
Announced by Variety, the untitled Vision-centric show is on the way with Bettany set to return. Terry Matalas of "12 Monkeys" and the big question-answering "Star Trek: Picard" fame will serve as showrunner, potentially overseeing a rather strange MCU tale. In the pages of Marvel Comics, Vision is taken apart and reassembled, taking on a white color palette and losing his previously developed personality. Sometime later in the "Re/Vision" story from "Avengers Spotlight" #40, he works with Dr. Miles Lipton to restore his emotions. While Vision is unconscious, Miles is pressured by the Roxxon Corporation to turn Vision into a tool for it. Instead, he gives Vision the brain patterns of his son, Alex, who was previously killed by Roxxon. This switch allows for the restoration of some of Vision's emotional capabilities in the aftermath.
While this weird story may have a somewhat heartwarming twist with Vision coming one step closer to his old self, it does lead to the emergence of a new villain.
Will an evil multiversal Vision wreak havoc on the MCU?
At the tail end of "WandaVision," viewers witness a battle between the two versions of Vision. The white physical version attacks the magic one, with the two trading blows for a bit before having a conversation about their existence. It gets existential, the confused white Vision flees the battle, and with that, the new series is set up. In the event that the show takes cues from "Re/Vision," however, MCU fans could end up seeing double Vision once again — with a multiversal twist this time around.
After Alex Lipton's brain patterns are transferred to Vision and the android returns to his normal life, he's kidnapped by Proctor: an evil version of Dane "Black Knight" Whitman from Earth-374 who seeks to destroy all versions of Eternals member Sersi. As part of his plan, he takes a Vision from Earth-932 and swaps his mind with that of the Earth-616 Vision, returning the latter to his green, yellow, and blue look. The Anti-Vision then infiltrates the Avengers, wreaking all kinds of havoc on the team. Eventually, though, the truth of his existence is revealed and the real Vision defeats him once and for all.
While there are many things Marvel wants people to forget about Vision, it could be in fans' best interest to keep the events of "Re/Vision" in mind. After all, with the Multiverse at the core of the franchise, Vision currently figuring himself out, and the presence of Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) and Sersi (Gemma Chan) in the MCU as of "Eternals," the pieces are in place for its Disney+ adaptation.