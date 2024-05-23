Paul Bettany's New Vision Show Could Adapt This Weird Marvel Story

Vision (Paul Bettany) is in an odd place in his Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. Killed during the events of "Avengers: Infinity War," he has returned as both a magic manifestation created by Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen, who has one major regret about joining the MCU) as well as an all-white government android sent to destroy Wanda. With his magic self now gone, the reassembled robot is all that remains, and by the end of "WandaVision," he's in the midst of an identity crisis. This will bring him back to the Disney+ spotlight in his own series, which could also adapt an odd Marvel story.

Announced by Variety, the untitled Vision-centric show is on the way with Bettany set to return. Terry Matalas of "12 Monkeys" and the big question-answering "Star Trek: Picard" fame will serve as showrunner, potentially overseeing a rather strange MCU tale. In the pages of Marvel Comics, Vision is taken apart and reassembled, taking on a white color palette and losing his previously developed personality. Sometime later in the "Re/Vision" story from "Avengers Spotlight" #40, he works with Dr. Miles Lipton to restore his emotions. While Vision is unconscious, Miles is pressured by the Roxxon Corporation to turn Vision into a tool for it. Instead, he gives Vision the brain patterns of his son, Alex, who was previously killed by Roxxon. This switch allows for the restoration of some of Vision's emotional capabilities in the aftermath.

While this weird story may have a somewhat heartwarming twist with Vision coming one step closer to his old self, it does lead to the emergence of a new villain.