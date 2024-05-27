AI Reimagines Bob's Burgers As An '80s Sitcom (And It's Hilarious)
"Bob's Burgers" is pretty much the perfect family sitcom, showing the Belcher family as they deal with their complex personal lives and their (occasionally) thriving business. Despite being on the air for over a decade, conversations surrounding a live-action version of the relatively grounded show haven't manifested. And while there are questionable things we ignore in "Bob's Burgers," we should pay strict attention to this AI-generated fan concept that imagines the show as a 1980s sitcom.
Created by YouTube user @AI Art Show, the concept expertly takes the Belcher family back to the '80s, imagining them as small business owners in the thriving era. Unlike the show, the concept is live-action and features expert recreations of our favorite characters like Bob (voiced by H. Jon Benjamin). The lead roster of characters is mostly faithfully recreated, though certain creative liberties are taken to make them look more realistic. The titular character is handsome, exhibiting classic movie star qualities like a winning smile that's complimented by his thick mustache.
Linda (John Roberts) sort of looks like Julia Louis-Dreyfus and has her classic red spectacles on. The rest of the cast also looks great, with their classic outfits and props still present. The youngest child, Louise (Kristen Schaal), rocks her iconic pink bunny ears, while the charming but goofy Gene (Eugene Mirman) retains his yellow T-shirt.
There's no live-action Bob's Burgers show in the works
Overall, this '80s live-action "Bob's Burgers" is nothing short of faithful and filled with familiar locations and props that will excite fans. Setting the project in that decade is an inspired decision, as the series would fit perfectly in the era with its family-oriented, relatively small-town values. Characters like the goofy Teddy (voiced by Larry Murphy) and Jimmy Pesto Jr. (H. Jon Benjamin) already look (and act) like they're from the '80s, so giving the show a throwback attitude would definitely work. One can only imagine how the show's adorable Valentine's Day episodes would look in live-action, especially against the gorgeous '80s backdrop.
As compelling as the concept is, there's no live-action version of "Bob's Burgers" currently in the works. While the series is mostly grounded and doesn't go into chaotic territory too often, it benefits greatly from the medium, and bringing the show to the real world would potentially take away more than it would add. Besides, "Bob's Burgers" is still making waves on Fox after over a decade, and if all goes well, the project will continue to dominate the airwaves, much like "The Simpsons" and "Family Guy."
"Bob's Burgers" continues to expand itself. While it fizzled at the box office, "The Bob's Burgers Movie" was a critical success, with Looper giving the Belcher family's big-screen debut a solid 9/10. Provided the audience's appetite is there, the film's creatives are hoping to get a cinematic sequel off the ground.