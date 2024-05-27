AI Reimagines Bob's Burgers As An '80s Sitcom (And It's Hilarious)

"Bob's Burgers" is pretty much the perfect family sitcom, showing the Belcher family as they deal with their complex personal lives and their (occasionally) thriving business. Despite being on the air for over a decade, conversations surrounding a live-action version of the relatively grounded show haven't manifested. And while there are questionable things we ignore in "Bob's Burgers," we should pay strict attention to this AI-generated fan concept that imagines the show as a 1980s sitcom.

Created by YouTube user @AI Art Show, the concept expertly takes the Belcher family back to the '80s, imagining them as small business owners in the thriving era. Unlike the show, the concept is live-action and features expert recreations of our favorite characters like Bob (voiced by H. Jon Benjamin). The lead roster of characters is mostly faithfully recreated, though certain creative liberties are taken to make them look more realistic. The titular character is handsome, exhibiting classic movie star qualities like a winning smile that's complimented by his thick mustache.

Linda (John Roberts) sort of looks like Julia Louis-Dreyfus and has her classic red spectacles on. The rest of the cast also looks great, with their classic outfits and props still present. The youngest child, Louise (Kristen Schaal), rocks her iconic pink bunny ears, while the charming but goofy Gene (Eugene Mirman) retains his yellow T-shirt.