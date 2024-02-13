5 Best Bob's Burgers Valentine's Day Episodes

"Bob's Burgers" may be best known for its excellent Thanksgiving-themed episodes. Being a chef gives Bob Belcher (H. Jon Benjamin) a unique perspective on that particular holiday that tends to get overlooked by other sitcoms. However, one shouldn't ignore the many superb Valentine's Day episodes the animated show has put out over the years.

Bob and Linda Belcher (John Roberts) are the rare sitcom couple who actually seem to like each other. That means there are opportunities to further explore their relationship in such holiday specials beyond the "husband forgets entirely about Valentine's Day" plots so many shows rely on. Plus, Tina Belcher (Dan Mintz) obviously has an obsession with Jimmy Jr. (Benjamin) that has ample opportunities for romantic storylines.

It's good that "Bob's Burgers" didn't go for its dark original concept, or else such lovey-dovey plots may not have worked. As it stands, the show can become a go-to source for single people and couples alike when Valentine's Day rolls around. Here's your guide to the five best "Bob's Burgers" Valentine's Day episodes from worst to best from a writer who specializes in watching and analyzing adult animated sitcoms and may have dressed up as Bob Belcher on more than one occasion for Halloween.