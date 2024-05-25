Why Nikki Glaser Slammed Ben Affleck Over Netflix's The Roast Of Tom Brady

Ben Affleck showed up at the roast of Tom Brady hosted by the Netflix is a Joke Festival and absolutely bombed ... and comedian Nikki Glaser thinks he shouldn't have made an appearance at all.

During an interview with KFC Sports on Barstool Radio (via Variety), Glazer — whose HBO special "Someday You'll Die" is streaming on Max now — bemoaned Affleck's performance for one reason: he just wasn't prepared. Glaser even said that she hasn't revisited the roast itself because it just makes her too uncomfortable to even see Affleck perform so poorly.

"I haven't watched it again, like how it looked, because I don't like to watch people bomb," Glaser said regarding Affleck's jokes. "He didn't prepare. He's someone who's famous enough he probably thinks it's beneath him to do this. Like, 'I'm just gonna do a favor, it's not gonna be that big of a deal.' And then you do it and you go, 'Oh! This is way bigger than I thought it was going to be. I'm just kind of phoning it in,'"

Affleck, infamously a Boston native, is an avowed fan of all Boston-area sports — including the New England Patriots, Brady's long-time NFL team — so it's not completely bizarre that he was appeared at the roast. Still, his set wasn't great, and Glaser thinks his biggest mistake was sticking to one solitary schtick instead of mixing up his jokes a bit.