Netflix Edited Kim Kardashian's Appearance At The Tom Brady Roast In One Weird Way
Tom Brady's Netflix roast, "The Greatest Roast of All Time," caused quite a stir when it hit the streamer. Two controversial moments have emerged from the telecast and gone viral so far: An incident in which Jeff Ross made a joke about Robert Kraft that seemed to offend Tom Brady, and Kim Kardashian being loudly booed by the audience during her turn at the podium. While the former moment has entered into internet history, it turns out Netflix has done something odd to remove the reaction to Kardashian from the permanent record. When you watch the roast on the screener now, you can tell that they've muted the audio portion of the crowd's booing from the archived copy and trimmed a bit of the beginning part of her prepared statement.
The internet, as they say, is forever, and the unexpunged clip is still available on TMZ. It's not an enormous, show-stopping incident — only a few seconds have been trimmed from the broadcast overall — but it's long enough to give the viewer pause and make them wonder just what they're missing.
While Kardashian has not yet commented on Netflix's choice, per People Magazine, she seemed to have a sense of humor about the moment.
Kim Kardashian seemed to have a good sense of humor about being booed
Even though Netflix went the extra mile and muted the reaction to Kim Kardashian's presence at the Tom Brady roast, the reality star seemed to have a sense of humor about the booing. Perhaps it's because she's already been a veteran of so much drama, such as what she experienced backstage at SNL or when film historians criticized her for wearing Marilyn Monroe's dress to the Met Ball — an event she made fun of on "American Horror Story: Delicate" – but she definitely managed to undersell the audience's reaction to her presence.
"Alright, alright, alright," she said as the crowd noise commenced moments after she got out a joke about Brady's short stature. Her commentary lasted for three minutes, and she didn't resist lampooning herself and her family, even making reference to her father, Robert Kardashian, and his infamous defense of OJ Simpson. She laughed off the moment and mocked both rumors that she and Brady were romantically connected and compared his looks to those of her stepmother Caitlyn Jenner.
"Part of me thinks you would want to undress me, just to try on my clothes," she joked.
Wrapping up her night at the podium, she added, "I'm just here tonight to support you and celebrate you. I'll give you the same advice I give all of my exes: Good luck knowing the best is behind you." Now that's what we call confidence.