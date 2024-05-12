Netflix Edited Kim Kardashian's Appearance At The Tom Brady Roast In One Weird Way

Tom Brady's Netflix roast, "The Greatest Roast of All Time," caused quite a stir when it hit the streamer. Two controversial moments have emerged from the telecast and gone viral so far: An incident in which Jeff Ross made a joke about Robert Kraft that seemed to offend Tom Brady, and Kim Kardashian being loudly booed by the audience during her turn at the podium. While the former moment has entered into internet history, it turns out Netflix has done something odd to remove the reaction to Kardashian from the permanent record. When you watch the roast on the screener now, you can tell that they've muted the audio portion of the crowd's booing from the archived copy and trimmed a bit of the beginning part of her prepared statement.

The internet, as they say, is forever, and the unexpunged clip is still available on TMZ. It's not an enormous, show-stopping incident — only a few seconds have been trimmed from the broadcast overall — but it's long enough to give the viewer pause and make them wonder just what they're missing.

While Kardashian has not yet commented on Netflix's choice, per People Magazine, she seemed to have a sense of humor about the moment.