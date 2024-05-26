A Fast And Furious 6 Mistake Will Make You Look Twice At Dwayne Johnson's Hobbs

Making movies is hard. Sometimes, little details get lost in the sauce, like an actor shaving before having to shoot a scene in which their character is supposed to have a goatee. The blunder at least occurs in a relatively dark scene in "Fast & Furious 6," where Dwayne Johnson's character is driving a dimly lit vehicle, so many viewers likely never noticed the issue. Still, you can imagine it caused some frustration in the editing room.

Had the mistake been made in one of the other "Fast & Furious" movies, it might not have been so noticeable. While Hobbs rocks the goatee as his signature look through his first few films, he goes for more of a five o'clock shadow look around the ol' mouth and chin in his co-titular outing, "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw." Who knows? Maybe the guy's facial hair just grows incredibly quickly.

Inevitably, these sorts of things happen. Maybe it was simply getting too itchy out there on set for Johnson to last one more take with the full Hobbs. While the goof might be a bit distracting for a brief moment, remember that it could have been worse. Universal Pictures could have gone for the tried and true CGI facial hair à la Henry Cavill in Joss Whedon's "Justice League." We can all probably agree that it was better to just leave in the oopsie.