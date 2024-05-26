A Fast And Furious 6 Mistake Will Make You Look Twice At Dwayne Johnson's Hobbs
The "Fast & Furious" franchise is famously unserious. It's a series where people stop cargo planes from taking off with grappling hooks, where magnet planes make cars fly, and where Pontiac Fieros strapped with rocket boosters can make it into orbit. "Fast & Furious" main characters come back from the dead on the regular. There are amnesia plots, secret children, rolling bombs, and cyber-terrorist spy planes. What there isn't is much regard for the laws of physics, or grounded storytelling, or reality in general, with a few notable exceptions.
Still, there are some things that leave the territory of the intentionally impossible and wander back into the realm of simple movie-making mistakes. Such is the case with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Luke Hobbs character in "Fast & Furious 6," who undergoes a rollercoaster of facial hair stylings over the course of the film. For most of the runtime, the character sports a suitably macho goatee, except in one conspicuous shot in which the whiskers have been whisked away. In the next scene featuring Hobbs, the beard is back.
Hobbs' goatee is a classic continuity error
Making movies is hard. Sometimes, little details get lost in the sauce, like an actor shaving before having to shoot a scene in which their character is supposed to have a goatee. The blunder at least occurs in a relatively dark scene in "Fast & Furious 6," where Dwayne Johnson's character is driving a dimly lit vehicle, so many viewers likely never noticed the issue. Still, you can imagine it caused some frustration in the editing room.
Had the mistake been made in one of the other "Fast & Furious" movies, it might not have been so noticeable. While Hobbs rocks the goatee as his signature look through his first few films, he goes for more of a five o'clock shadow look around the ol' mouth and chin in his co-titular outing, "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw." Who knows? Maybe the guy's facial hair just grows incredibly quickly.
Inevitably, these sorts of things happen. Maybe it was simply getting too itchy out there on set for Johnson to last one more take with the full Hobbs. While the goof might be a bit distracting for a brief moment, remember that it could have been worse. Universal Pictures could have gone for the tried and true CGI facial hair à la Henry Cavill in Joss Whedon's "Justice League." We can all probably agree that it was better to just leave in the oopsie.