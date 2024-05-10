Shia LaBeouf's Best Movie Is Getting A Second Life On Netflix

One of Shia LaBeouf's most critically acclaimed and underrated films is finally getting the love it deserves. The actor has had an interesting career, effortlessly transitioning from child performer to blockbuster leading man to indie darling in the span of two decades. Some hardcore fans might not even remember his character on "Freaks and Geeks." While he's had a number of iconic roles, some of which LaBeouf regrets taking, one film that's universally loved is "The Peanut Butter Falcon." Released in 2019, the indie darling is the 6th most-watched film on Netflix for May 9in the United States.

The movie is striking a chord with viewers on the streaming service, besting the likes of Denzel Washington's "The Equalizer" and Adam Sandler's romantic comedy "Blended." Upon release, "The Peanut Butter Falcon" earned widespread praise, gaining a beautiful 95% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film is a notable high point for LaBeouf, emerging as his highest-ranked film on the platform, alongside his 2019 flick "Honey Boy," which has the same score.

Even IndieWire critic David Ehrlich, who gave "The Peanut Butter Falcon" a mixed-to-negative rating, is particularly enthusiastic about the actor's performance, writing, "[the film] wouldn't work without LaBeouf's raw and endearingly turbulent performance." The movie has several fans on Letterboxd, the film-centric social media site, with users awarding it a 3.8 out of 5 average score. "[W]hat an utterly beautiful addition to the films that feel like warm hugs cinematic universe," gushed user aarnwlsn in a near-perfect review.