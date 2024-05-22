Young Sheldon Season 7: George's Death Was The Toughest Moment Of This Actor's Career

George Sr.'s (Lance Barber) death was the "Young Sheldon" Season 7 moment everyone was dreading — including some of the show's stars. Doc Farrow, who plays George's buddy Coach Wilkins on the series, took to Instagram and revealed both him and actor Rex Linn hoped the day wouldn't come as it meant getting to spend less time with a dear friend.

"[This] was the toughest moment in my career so far," Farrow wrote. "We were 3, and all of a sudden there was only two. So many times it has happened in my life, and I am learning from you who have been a part of this family for 7 years, to hold in love the people that you have in your life, to include the people that only show up in your living room on Thursday nights."

The actor said that he and Barber shared many happy moments, both on-screen and behind the scenes. However, while he's sad that "Young Sheldon" has come to an end, he knows that they'll be bros for life. Furthermore, Farrow believes that the George Sr. character had a positive impact on everyone.