Young Sheldon Season 7: George's Death Was The Toughest Moment Of This Actor's Career
George Sr.'s (Lance Barber) death was the "Young Sheldon" Season 7 moment everyone was dreading — including some of the show's stars. Doc Farrow, who plays George's buddy Coach Wilkins on the series, took to Instagram and revealed both him and actor Rex Linn hoped the day wouldn't come as it meant getting to spend less time with a dear friend.
"[This] was the toughest moment in my career so far," Farrow wrote. "We were 3, and all of a sudden there was only two. So many times it has happened in my life, and I am learning from you who have been a part of this family for 7 years, to hold in love the people that you have in your life, to include the people that only show up in your living room on Thursday nights."
The actor said that he and Barber shared many happy moments, both on-screen and behind the scenes. However, while he's sad that "Young Sheldon" has come to an end, he knows that they'll be bros for life. Furthermore, Farrow believes that the George Sr. character had a positive impact on everyone.
Doc Farrow celebrates George's legacy on Young Sheldon
The "Young Sheldon" finale had a devastating effect on many fans who were vexed about saying goodbye to George Sr. once and for all. However, while the Cooper family patriarch's final storyline was heartbreaking, Doc Farrow will forever associate the character — and actor who played him — with feel-good moments.
"George, you brought so much warmth and wisdom to our show, and your legacy will continue to inspire us," he wrote in a separate Instagram post. "Here's to celebrating the joy, the friendship, and the family we've built together." Farrow also took a moment to thank his other co-stars, noting that the "Young Sheldon" cast and crew is one big family.
Of course, the final episodes of the CBS sitcom will probably continue to upset fans every time they revisit the series. The good news, though, is that George's death allowed "Young Sheldon" to clear up a major plot hole from "The Big Bang Theory" that had to be addressed. Unfortunately, viewers had to go through heartache with the Cooper family for it all to make sense.