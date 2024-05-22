Chicago Fire Season 12 Finale Plot Details Tease Eamonn Walker's Boden Exit

Contains spoilers for "Chicago Fire" Season 12, Episode 13 — "Never Say Goodbye"

Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) has guided the gang at Station 51 through ups, downs, laughter, and tears, but with Walker leaving "Chicago Fire" at the end of Season 12, that time's nearly through. Now, a plot detail from "Chicago Fire" showrunner Andrea Newman indicates that Boden is set to make a huge choice that will forever impact his career.

"Boden has been managing a lot of change at home (with his stepson James) and at 51, and learned a lot while doing it, including about himself. A shocking incident in the finale will highlight what it means to him to be a leader, and everyone close to him will be impacted in a huge way by the decision he makes," Newman told TVInsider in May. It remains to be seen what the shocking incident will be, but it's worth noting that Eamonn Walker has announced that he will return to the drama on a recurring basis during Season 13. Yet the drama will have to be earthshaking enough to ensure he won't be a constant presence at the firehouse anymore. Since audiences know from other previews that Boden is set to involve himself in the electoral competition for Deputy Commissioner, it's likely his future will involve a whole lot of politicking.

Still, viewers should not expect Boden's drama to be the only kind on tap in "Never Say Goodbye."