Chicago Fire Season 12 Finale Plot Details Tease Eamonn Walker's Boden Exit
Contains spoilers for "Chicago Fire" Season 12, Episode 13 — "Never Say Goodbye"
Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) has guided the gang at Station 51 through ups, downs, laughter, and tears, but with Walker leaving "Chicago Fire" at the end of Season 12, that time's nearly through. Now, a plot detail from "Chicago Fire" showrunner Andrea Newman indicates that Boden is set to make a huge choice that will forever impact his career.
"Boden has been managing a lot of change at home (with his stepson James) and at 51, and learned a lot while doing it, including about himself. A shocking incident in the finale will highlight what it means to him to be a leader, and everyone close to him will be impacted in a huge way by the decision he makes," Newman told TVInsider in May. It remains to be seen what the shocking incident will be, but it's worth noting that Eamonn Walker has announced that he will return to the drama on a recurring basis during Season 13. Yet the drama will have to be earthshaking enough to ensure he won't be a constant presence at the firehouse anymore. Since audiences know from other previews that Boden is set to involve himself in the electoral competition for Deputy Commissioner, it's likely his future will involve a whole lot of politicking.
Still, viewers should not expect Boden's drama to be the only kind on tap in "Never Say Goodbye."
There's more going on in Episode 13
Fans are well-braced for Boden's exit, as his screen time has been dwindling for a while. But according to Andrea Newman, there's going to be a lot more going on in "Never Say Goodbye" outside of Boden leaving.
Apparently, Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) will still be thick in the aftermath of the game-changing events of Episode 11. Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso) and Chloe (Kristen Gutoskie) will be coping with the aftermath of their near-split and her willingness to allow him to stay with the department. Newbies Damon (Michael Bradway) and Novak (Jocelyn Hudon) will begin to strike sparks. Also, Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) and Carver (Jake Lockett) will cope with their ever-evolving feelings for one another.
And what does the future hold? According to Newman, next season's conflict is set to stem from inside sources, as opposed to outside ones. "51 has dealt with all kinds of outside conflict over the years... but when it comes to next season I keep thinking of a famous line from that old horror movie, When A Stranger Calls: 'It's coming from inside the house," she said.