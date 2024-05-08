Chicago P.D. Season 11 Finale Details Tease Bad News For Tracy Spiridakos' Upton

Contains spoilers for "Chicago P.D." Season 11, Episode 13 — "More"

Fans of "Chicago P.D." have been waiting for Tracy Spiridakos to leave her role as Hailey Upton since the actor announced her departure before the commencement of Season 11. While some plot details regarding Spiridakos' exit have already leaked, fans now have an official blurb that lets them in on how her character bows out of the program. NBC has released a preview for "More," the Season 11 finale, saying that Upton will face a vital decision. It doesn't directly say that the news is good and it has a somewhat ominous tone to it, making one wonder how dire the dilemma will be. Presumably, this big choice will be about her career, and presumably, this will take her out of Chicago and put her on the pathway to a brand-new life.

There are no further details available in the preview, so we don't know if Upton's ex, Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) returns to whisk her away to parts unknown. But in any event, Upton looks to stick with her mates in Chicago over the next couple of episodes before leaving in the season finale. But she won't be the only member of the squad struggling with a major predicament during "More."