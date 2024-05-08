Chicago P.D. Season 11 Finale Details Tease Bad News For Tracy Spiridakos' Upton
Contains spoilers for "Chicago P.D." Season 11, Episode 13 — "More"
Fans of "Chicago P.D." have been waiting for Tracy Spiridakos to leave her role as Hailey Upton since the actor announced her departure before the commencement of Season 11. While some plot details regarding Spiridakos' exit have already leaked, fans now have an official blurb that lets them in on how her character bows out of the program. NBC has released a preview for "More," the Season 11 finale, saying that Upton will face a vital decision. It doesn't directly say that the news is good and it has a somewhat ominous tone to it, making one wonder how dire the dilemma will be. Presumably, this big choice will be about her career, and presumably, this will take her out of Chicago and put her on the pathway to a brand-new life.
There are no further details available in the preview, so we don't know if Upton's ex, Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) returns to whisk her away to parts unknown. But in any event, Upton looks to stick with her mates in Chicago over the next couple of episodes before leaving in the season finale. But she won't be the only member of the squad struggling with a major predicament during "More."
Voight will also face off against a serial killer in More
While Hailey Upton struggles with a life-changing decision, Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) has to deal with a very important, potentially life-changing matter. He's been trailing a serial killer for the majority of Season 11 of "Chicago P.D.," and it looks like his investigation is set to come to a head. The blurb for "More" suggests that Voight must fight the clock to close the situation and send his perp off to prison.
In the gritty world of "Chicago P.D.," absolutely anything can happen, so hopefully Voight won't meet his maker in this finale. There's no hint that the two plotlines will dovetail and that Hank and Hailey will get to see one another before she leaves. Since Jason Beghe is passionate about how talented Tracy Spiridakos is and admits that he's sad she's leaving the show, the twosome will hopefully have one more scene together before Upton heads into the great unknown of an off-screen future.