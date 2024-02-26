Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga Trailer Is A Far Cry From Yellowstone
Kevin Costner is a Western icon who has wowed audiences with projects like "Dances with Wolves," "Open Range," and, of course, his main role in Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone." Now it's time for Costner to give fans a look at the first full-length trailer for "Horizon: An American Saga" — Costner's passion project.
Costner has been trying to get "Horizon: An American Saga" made for quite some time. As with "Dances with Wolves" and "Open Range," he both directs and stars in the project — but this time, he's also co-written the story that consists of several interconnecting films about 19th-century American life.
Even combined with Costner's previous works, "Horizon" is a vast body of work, with Costner intending it to be no less than four movies long. The trailer of the project is just as captivating as fans could hope from a Costner Western. As it happens, it's also very, very different from what fans of the actor's work on "Yellowstone" might expect.
Horizon: An American Saga has a big story to tell
In an interview with Variety, Costner shared some details about the story of "Horizon." "It's a really beautiful story; it's a hard story," he said. "It really involves a lot of women, to be honest. There are a lot of men in it, too, but the women are really strong in 'Horizon.' It's just them trying to get by every day in a world that was impossibly tough."
"Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1" and "Chapter 2" will arrive in theaters in short succession. The first installment premieres on June 28, and the second one will follow suit on August 16. Fans can expect a vast story that takes place over several years, and star industry heavyweights from Costner to Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Luke Wilson, and Michael Rooker ... along with many, many others. Judging by the trailer, the project also features some amazing imagery that's worthy of a project with the word "saga" right there in the title.