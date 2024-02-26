Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga Trailer Is A Far Cry From Yellowstone

Kevin Costner is a Western icon who has wowed audiences with projects like "Dances with Wolves," "Open Range," and, of course, his main role in Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone." Now it's time for Costner to give fans a look at the first full-length trailer for "Horizon: An American Saga" — Costner's passion project.

Costner has been trying to get "Horizon: An American Saga" made for quite some time. As with "Dances with Wolves" and "Open Range," he both directs and stars in the project — but this time, he's also co-written the story that consists of several interconnecting films about 19th-century American life.

Even combined with Costner's previous works, "Horizon" is a vast body of work, with Costner intending it to be no less than four movies long. The trailer of the project is just as captivating as fans could hope from a Costner Western. As it happens, it's also very, very different from what fans of the actor's work on "Yellowstone" might expect.