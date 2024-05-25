Mistakes In TV Opening Credits That You Can't Unsee

Everybody makes mistakes, and in the world of television that's just as true as anywhere else. Whether it's a boom mic that slides into frame or a Starbucks cup left onscreen in your favorite episode of "Game of Thrones," human beings are bound to make errors at times that are noticeable among fans. But it's not often that those mistakes are immortalized in the opening credits of your favorite show.

Opening credits may be a lost art among most television shows these days, but they used to be one of the catchiest bits of a television episode that you just didn't want to miss. From the "Friends" theme, "I'll Be There for You," by the Rembrandts, to the classic "X-Files" tune that played over every episode, theme songs and opening titles are an important part of television.

But just because something is important doesn't mean there can't be errors. Plenty of your favorite movies and shows likely have some, so if your favorite series is free from any continuity disruptions, then consider yourself lucky. Of course, sometimes those errors make themselves known as early as the title sequence, and can stick with an audience long after. Whether you're a fan of TV show intros or just love poking holes in your favorite shows, here are a few glaring television discrepancies — right in the opening credits — that we just can't get out of our minds, even after all these years.